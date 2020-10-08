Central Louisiana family donates plasma, wants to help those battling COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One Central Louisiana family is giving back to the community by doing something as simple as donating blood.

If you saw them today, the McFerren’s look like a happy and healthy family of five. It’s hard to believe their picture-perfect world came crashing down back in March when Jason McFerren was first diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It was very emotional at first and I think it was emotional because it was the unbeknowing. Unbeknowing of what was going to happen," said Jill McFerren, Jason’s wife.

Jason, an essential worker, was hospitalized for five days with type A flu, type B and pneumonia, on top of the coronavirus.

“That was one of the scariest moments for me...that I couldn’t be with him. You know, I could not be at the hospital with him, I couldn’t be there to support him and everyone knows that you need someone with you at the hospital to help you."

Then Jill began to feel sick.

“I actually was having a severe headache and the body aches but I was contributing it to stress that I was having from him being in the hospital and then finally I went and got tested the last day that he was in the hospital and they said it was positive," said Jill.

Jill’s oldest daughter, Jade, tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms. A few months later, Jill’s 16-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son were diagnosed with the coronavirus when they started school back in August.

“You have medical staff that you normally depend on to say what’s next. What’s going to happen next and they can’t give you that answer, especially early. They couldn’t tell you if you’re going to get better, if you’re going to get over it. You don’t know until you have it, how bad it’s going to be," said Jill.

Today, everyone in the family is healthy and doing well. Earlier this week, they chose to donate their convalescent plasma to help others battling COVID-19.

“Once you’ve recovered from that, you can donate those antibodies through plasma and they’re able to help someone else that is battling the disease right now," said Jessica Sears, Regional Director of the Lifeshare Blood Center.

For Jason, he says making the decision to donate blood was an easy one.

“We had people that I probably hadn’t talked to since I was probably in high school that was calling, checking. We had people from other states ordering food and sending it to our house and really, it’s the least that we can do," said Jason.

Jill says it’s all about giving back to others in hopes that they can help at least one person.

“If you have had it, we would like to encourage people to help save someone that is critically ill by doing something as simple as donating.”

“If I can help one person out with this, then I’ll do it again when my time limit’s up," said Jason.

Lifeshare tells us it takes less than an hour to donate plasma. All you have to do is fill out a quick questionnaire and then a nurse will take care of the rest. You can donate every 56 days, which means you can give blood multiple times a year.

