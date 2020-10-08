Advertisement

City of Lake Charles works to clear debris ahead of Hurricane Delta

By Cinnamon Cornell
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Laura left behind a substantial amount of debris across Southwest Louisiana.

“To date, 34 days of collection has taken place and we’ve collected 1.54 million cubic yards of debris just inside the city of Lake Charles,” public information officer Katie Harrington said.

While progress has been made, as Hurricane Delta heads toward Louisiana there are concerns about the remaining debris.

“Our crews from the City of Lake Charles are working right now,” she said. “Just a couple of weeks ago ahead of Tropical Storm Beta they checked every catch basin in the city to clear [them] of debris and limbs and leaves and [...] they’re going back today.”

Katie Harrington with the City of Lake Charles said they are working to pick up as much of the debris as they can. But realistically not all of it will be picked up by Friday, the day Hurricane Delta is projected to make landfall.

That’s why it’s important for residents to secure any debris they can safely do themselves.

“In terms of debris flying, anything that’s sharp or that’s light that can be picked up [...] things like metal, tin, some of that construction debris I think we all need to be really cognizant of that and if you can secure it, do so,” she said.

City officials want to remind residents as winds pick up debris can make it dangerous to be out on the roadways.

