Ellen show faces decline in ratings

(CNN) - Ellen Degeneres' daily talk show is suffering a ratings slump after bad publicity over the summer about it being a toxic workplace.

Ratings for last month’s premiere week of “The Ellen Degeneres Show” dropped 38 percent from the previous year’s audience numbers.

Three Ellen producers were fired as a result of the controversy and Degeneres apologized to viewers, promising to do better. But, fan support seems to be slipping in response.

Ratings for many TV talk shows are down, which is surprising since more viewers are home because of the pandemic.

“Wendy Williams” ratings were down 24 percent, “Kelly Clarkson” fell 19 percent, and “Dr. Phil” lost 18 percent of its viewers.

Not all talk shows showed a decline like Ellen though. Ratings for “Tamron Hall” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan” showed modest gains.

