FSA announces Hurricane Laura assistance in eligible parishes for conservation and forest restoration programs

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain
By LDAF
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDAF) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Louisiana is accepting applications for the Emergency Conservation program (ECP) and Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP) to address damages from Hurricane Laura. The deadline to apply is Dec. 7, 2020.

“Documentation before and after a disaster is of utmost importance when applying for assistance. Taking photos and keeping good records of land, crops, livestock and equipment will help you recoup some of your losses,” said Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

FSA is accepting ECP applications in these eligible parishes: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, DeSoto, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Jeff Davis, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, St. Landry, Union, Vernon, and Winn parishes.

ECP assists with the cost to restore damaged farmland to pre-disaster conditions.

FSA is also accepting EFRP applications in these eligible parishes: Allen, Beauregard, Bienville, Caddo, Calcasieu, Claiborne, Evangeline, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, Union, Vernon, Webster, and Winn parishes.

EFRP provides payments to eligible owners of nonindustrial private forest (NIPF) land to enable them to carry out emergency measures to restore land damaged by a natural disaster. Eligible forest restoration practices include debris removal, planting materials and labor to replant forest land.

For more information, visit farmers.gov/recover or contact your local FSA office.

