Grant Parish husband charged with second-degree murder of wife

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - A man from the Rock Hill community in Grant Parish is in jail after the Rapides and Grant Parish Sheriff’s Offices said he murdered his wife. At a press conference on Wed. Oct. 7, the two sheriff’s offices released information about their investigation.

“We couldn’t have done this by ourselves, and this is a perfect example of agencies working together. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office was quick to find the person we had asked for...agencies to be on the lookout for,” Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain said. “The deputy found him probably within an hour or two hours after we had asked for some help.”

McCain said the support from Rapides Parish law enforcement and first responder response was tremendous.

“I want to make sure they understand how much we appreciate their help. This is a perfect example of law enforcement agencies and fire departments coming together to work for the communities that we serve,” McCain said.

Clifford Lee Matney (GPSO)

The suspect is Clifford Lee Matney, 32, who faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Jasmine Jeannine Matney, 32. It started with a missing guns report, then a missing persons report in the Rock Hill Community. That person turned out to be Jasmine.

Jasmine Jeannine Matney (Source: GPSO)

“We got there yesterday morning, along with the fire department from Alexandria and the Pineville fire department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, they sent some scuba divers and the VA fire department helped us out and they were able to discover the body of Mrs. Matney.”

After deputies issued a “be on the lookout” for Clifford, Rapides Parish deputies found him a short time later in Tioga on Monday, Oct. 5. On Tues. Oct. 6, investigators found Jasmine’s body in Bayou Rigolette in Rapides Parish. Clifford had been released from prison this spring and had a history of domestic violence. Sheriff McCain explained how and where Jasmine’s body was found using a map. She was located at the bridge in Rigolette Road in Rapides Parish.

Clifford also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice. The 35th Judicial Court Judge Danny Willett set his bond at $1,000,000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.