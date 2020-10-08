Advertisement

Mandatory evacuation issued for Beauregard Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta

This Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 satellite image made available by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico at 10:41 a.m. EDT. Delta made landfall Wednesday just south of the Mexican resort of Cancun as an extremely dangerous Category 2 storm. (NOAA via AP)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beauregard Parish, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Unified Command has issued a mandatory evacuation for parish residents ahead of Hurricane Delta.

It began at 7:00 A.M. Thursday.

In a release the unified command explained if you choose to stay, “it is at your own risk.”

Officials say first responders will not be able to assist residents until it’s deemed safe.

For residents with their own transportation, the Alexandria MegaShelter at 8125 Hwy 71 South, Alexandria, is an option.

Those who need transportation assistance are asked to go to Merryville High School, East Beauregard High School, Singer High School and South Beauregard Elementary School no later than 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

From one of those locations, people will be taken to DeRidder Junior High School on 415 North Frusha Drive for intake. They plan to depart for the MegaShelter at 3:00 P.M.

They ask that people remember to wear face coverings.

It is unknown if residents will shelter in Alexandria or be transported to another location within the state.

