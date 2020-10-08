Advertisement

Mayor Cantrell says no to Saints’ request to host fans in the Superdome this weekend

A general view during an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
A general view during an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Superdome will be mostly empty again for the Saints game against the L.A. Chargers on Monday, Oct. 12.

This decision comes after Mayor Cantrell had not given approval for fans to attend.

“While we have been in ongoing and productive communication with Mayor Cantrell, her administration has not given their approval for fans to attend the Chargers game,” the Saints said in a statement.

Limited staff and immediate family members will attend the upcoming home game as a second trial run for their new health and safety measures amid the pandemic.

The Saints say they expect to host fans at the next home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 25. They also plan to provide more information on the latest protocols for this season once plans are finalized.

