Montgomery’s Week 3 game with Bossier canceled

MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - The Montgomery Tigers' game with the Bossier Bearkats that is scheduled for October 16 has been canceled after a Bossier player tested positive for COVID-19.

Tigers head coach Brian Williams said that the team is actively looking for an opponent for next week.

