Montgomery’s Week 3 game with Bossier canceled
Bossier player tested positive for COVID-19
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - The Montgomery Tigers' game with the Bossier Bearkats that is scheduled for October 16 has been canceled after a Bossier player tested positive for COVID-19.
Tigers head coach Brian Williams said that the team is actively looking for an opponent for next week.
