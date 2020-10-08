RPSO searching for runaway juvenile, Jason Alexander Seals

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB / RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Jason Alexander Seals.

Jason is a 17-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. 5′8″ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Jason was last seen on October 3 in the Ball area wearing a black “Deadpool” t-shirt, blue jean pants and a red hoodie with black Puma tennis shoes.

If anyone has seen or has information about Jason, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

