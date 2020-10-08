Suddenlink preparation for Hurricane Delta

The following information has been provided by Altice (Suddenlink):

(Altice) - In advance of Hurricane Delta making landfall, Suddenlink has provided an overview of their preparation efforts related to the storm, as well as current restoration stats related to Hurricane Laura recovery.

Laura Restoration Update:

Immediately following the storm, 125,000 of our 149,000 Louisiana subscribers (84%) were offline due to the widespread damage to our infrastructure. As of today, service has been restored to 80% of Louisiana customers. Every Suddenlink market in the state, except for Calcasieu Parish, has seen connectivity rates restored to at least 92%, with many having now reached pre-storm levels or better. We are working on returning service to the approximately 29,000 customers who remain offline, with over 2,500 workers across the state working on service restoration efforts.

Hurricane Delta:

We are closely tracking Hurricane Delta, which is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Friday and will likely impact the restoration in the state. In light of the ongoing restoration efforts relating to Hurricane Laura, the company has more than 2,500 crew members engaged in storm recovery efforts. Based on the reports of the severity of Hurricane Delta, we are taking precautions to ensure the safety of our team members, including complying with mandatory evacuations in several areas of the state, as well as communicating proactively to our customers in the areas projected to be impacted. Given the impending storm, we are taking the following steps to prepare for the storm on the ground:

Critical Facility generators have been checked and topped off with fuel.

Materials and equipment have been staged in strategic locations.

Hoteling and accommodations are being made for field personnel as necessary.

Command Center is in place.

Prepping mobile headend, for smaller markets as needed.

Network Operations Center (“NOC”) is tracking the storm closely and providing periodic updates on the storm trajectory, strength, and potential impacts, which have been fluctuating.

Employee Safety: Given the current trajectory of the storm, implemented measures to suspend field work today until conditions are safe.

Portable Generator Inventory: Confirmed inventory of portable generators to be deployed consistent with established protocols

Following the storm, we plan to have assessment crews active as quickly and safely as possible in order to begin assessing any damage and continuing restoration across the state.

Coordination with Utilities: We are proactively communicating with Entergy and CLECO to ensure coordination on any restoration efforts needed in the wake of Hurricane Delta. We are also providing the list of our critical infrastructure sites that rely on commercial power to support prioritized restoration efforts.

Coordination with Local OEMs: We have reached out to the 10 Local OEMs in the areas where we operate and the impact of the storm is anticipated to be greatest. The OEMs cover these areas: Winnfield, New Iberia, Ville Platte, Moreauville, Alexandria/Pineville/Lecompte, Leesville, Natchitoches, DeRidder, St. Joseph, and Lake Charles.

Customer Communications: We are sending an email to our customers in the relevant areas providing information on how to reach the company and urging customers to sign up for services alerts via text. We will do additional communications consistent with storm developments.

Customer Resources: In addition to the ongoing customer communications referenced above, in the event our services are impacted, customers can visit My Account for service updates. They can also:

Message us at suddenlink.com/chat

Contact us on Twitter @Suddenlinkhelp

Call us at 877-794-2724

In addition, customers can sign up to receive service alerts via text or voice message by going to My Account . Once confirmed, these customers will be notified when outages affect their service and will receive timely updates until their service is restored. Many of these resources, as well as storm preparation recommendations and frequently asked questions, are also available at http://www.suddenlink.com/storm.

Our fully staffed teams are rapidly preparing across the area to assist Suddenlink customers with any immediate needs following the storm. Additionally, our regional operations center continually monitors the network to spot outages and enable our teams to diagnose and resolve any issues. While some outages cannot be prevented, please know that our crews will be working around the clock to restore service as safely and quickly as possible. The safety of our customers and employees is our number one concern, so please stay safe.

