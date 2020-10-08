The Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Delta response

The following information has been provided by The Salvation Army:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (The Salvation Army) - As Hurricane Delta makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall is possible anywhere from SE Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle Thursday night through Saturday morning. The Salvation Army is monitoring the situation closely and preparing to respond as needed by placing disaster relief equipment and personnel on standby.

“The Salvation Army is prepared for Hurricane Delta,” stated Terry Lightheart, Emergency Disaster Services Director of The Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi Division. “We are monitoring the system in conjunction with local and state emergency management partners and national weather service agencies. We currently have seven mobile feeding units ready to go and another seven units on standby to provide food and hydration to those in the potentially affected areas,” Terry Lightheart added.

“The Salvation Army is prepared for Hurricane Delta. We are ready to serve by making the necessary preparations with staging emergency service vehicles and working with local authorities,” stated Major Tim Williford, Alexandria Corps Officer.

As natural disasters can increase mental stress, The Salvation Army’s Emotional & Spiritual Care HOPEline remains available. Anyone needing a caring listener – whether because of natural disaster, COVID-19, or the stress of life in general – can call 844-458-HOPE (4673) for support.

For the latest emergency disaster services news from The Salvation Army, follow the social feed on Twitter at @salarmyeds or visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. To donate to The Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts, visit HelpSalvationArmy.org. For more information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Alexandria, contact Major Tim Williford at 318-442-0445.

