Advertisement

The Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Delta response

The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army(KALB)
By The Salvation Army
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by The Salvation Army:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (The Salvation Army) - As Hurricane Delta makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall is possible anywhere from SE Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle Thursday night through Saturday morning. The Salvation Army is monitoring the situation closely and preparing to respond as needed by placing disaster relief equipment and personnel on standby.

“The Salvation Army is prepared for Hurricane Delta,” stated Terry Lightheart, Emergency Disaster Services Director of The Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi Division. “We are monitoring the system in conjunction with local and state emergency management partners and national weather service agencies. We currently have seven mobile feeding units ready to go and another seven units on standby to provide food and hydration to those in the potentially affected areas,” Terry Lightheart added.

“The Salvation Army is prepared for Hurricane Delta. We are ready to serve by making the necessary preparations with staging emergency service vehicles and working with local authorities,” stated Major Tim Williford, Alexandria Corps Officer.

As natural disasters can increase mental stress, The Salvation Army’s Emotional & Spiritual Care HOPEline remains available. Anyone needing a caring listener – whether because of natural disaster, COVID-19, or the stress of life in general – can call 844-458-HOPE (4673) for support.

For the latest emergency disaster services news from The Salvation Army, follow the social feed on Twitter at @salarmyeds or visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. To donate to The Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts, visit HelpSalvationArmy.org. For more information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Alexandria, contact Major Tim Williford at 318-442-0445.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 The Salvation Army. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cenla storm prep, recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

APSO asks citizens to prepare for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By APSO
Please gather your supplies and non-perishable food items, take shelter or evacuate to a safe shelter now.

News

Unrestrained Alexandria man klled in crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Louisiana State Police
The crash remains under investigation.

VOD Recordings

Daily Pledge Oct 8

Updated: 2 hours ago
Daily Pledge Oct 8

Latest News

News

Mandatory evacuation issued for Beauregard Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A mandatory evacuation is now in effect in Beauregard Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta.

News

Lunch Kids 10/08/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lunch Kids 10/08/20

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
It's all about Hurricane Delta. Tyler provides the latest information on the tropical system and potential impacts to Central Louisiana.

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney debate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney debate between Democrat Charles Riddle III and Republican Barry Laiche was broadcasted on Facebook live for residents to watch.

News

District Attorney debate in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
In Avoyelles Parish Wednesday afternoon was the debate on Facebook Live between the two candidates running for district attorney.

News

Avoyelles Parish prepares for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Hurricane Delta’s current path has the storm heading towards Avoyelles Parish.