Advertisement

Unrestrained Alexandria man klled in crash

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(AP)
By Louisiana State Police
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police:

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - On October 8, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West near Gardner. This crash ultimately took the life of Caleb A. Stroud, 27, of Alexandria.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash involved a 2012 Mazda MZ6, driven by Stroud.  The Mazda was westbound when Stroud lost control, exited the right side of the roadway and impacted a mailbox. As a result, the Mazda overturned and Stroud, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle.

Stroud was pronounced dead on the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.  The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most important decisions that a motorist can make. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 39 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 47 fatalities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LSP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cenla storm prep, recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

APSO asks citizens to prepare for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By APSO
Please gather your supplies and non-perishable food items, take shelter or evacuate to a safe shelter now.

News

The Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Delta response

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army’s Emotional & Spiritual Care HOPEline remains available.

VOD Recordings

Daily Pledge Oct 8

Updated: 2 hours ago
Daily Pledge Oct 8

Latest News

News

Mandatory evacuation issued for Beauregard Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
A mandatory evacuation is now in effect in Beauregard Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta.

News

Lunch Kids 10/08/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lunch Kids 10/08/20

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
It's all about Hurricane Delta. Tyler provides the latest information on the tropical system and potential impacts to Central Louisiana.

News

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney debate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Avoyelles Parish District Attorney debate between Democrat Charles Riddle III and Republican Barry Laiche was broadcasted on Facebook live for residents to watch.

News

District Attorney debate in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
In Avoyelles Parish Wednesday afternoon was the debate on Facebook Live between the two candidates running for district attorney.

News

Avoyelles Parish prepares for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Hurricane Delta’s current path has the storm heading towards Avoyelles Parish.