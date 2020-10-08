Unrestrained Alexandria man klled in crash

The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police:

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - On October 8, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West near Gardner. This crash ultimately took the life of Caleb A. Stroud, 27, of Alexandria.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash involved a 2012 Mazda MZ6, driven by Stroud. The Mazda was westbound when Stroud lost control, exited the right side of the roadway and impacted a mailbox. As a result, the Mazda overturned and Stroud, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle.

Stroud was pronounced dead on the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most important decisions that a motorist can make. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 39 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 47 fatalities.

