USPS temporarily suspending services in Southern Louisiana post offices due to mandatory Hurricane Delta evacuations

The following information has been provided by the United States Postal Service:

(USPS) -In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees, the Postal Service is temporarily suspending mail delivery and retail operations for the following Post Offices due to mandatory Hurricane Delta evacuations.

We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available. Customers can check here for further information:https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.

USPS temporarily suspending services (USPS)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 USPS. All rights reserved.