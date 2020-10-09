Advertisement

Bars approved to open in Avoyelles Parish

FILE: Bar in Louisiana
FILE: Bar in Louisiana(KALB)
By APPJ
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury:

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (AAPJ) - The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President has granted authority to open Avoyelles Parish bars. The bars must follow COVID-19 protocol as outlined by the State of Louisiana and Phase 3 of the opening of bars.

Avoyelles Parish meets the minimum qualifications to opt-in.

Joey Franks will call Avoyelles' bars and owners to officially state the approval and discuss COVID-19 protocol.

