Bars approved to open in Avoyelles Parish

The following information has been provided by the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury:

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (AAPJ) - The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President has granted authority to open Avoyelles Parish bars. The bars must follow COVID-19 protocol as outlined by the State of Louisiana and Phase 3 of the opening of bars.

Avoyelles Parish meets the minimum qualifications to opt-in.

Joey Franks will call Avoyelles' bars and owners to officially state the approval and discuss COVID-19 protocol.

