Bars approved to open in Avoyelles Parish
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury:
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (AAPJ) - The Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President has granted authority to open Avoyelles Parish bars. The bars must follow COVID-19 protocol as outlined by the State of Louisiana and Phase 3 of the opening of bars.
Avoyelles Parish meets the minimum qualifications to opt-in.
Joey Franks will call Avoyelles' bars and owners to officially state the approval and discuss COVID-19 protocol.
