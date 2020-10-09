City of Alexandria provides premade sandbags for seniors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria provided senior residents pre-made sandbags ahead of Hurricane Delta at the Industrial Park Road location. City workers loaded the bags for them, as residents drove up, and provided identification. If anyone picked up sandbags for their seniors, they would have to provide their identification.

There are also several other self-service sites around Alexandria for other residents. For Alexandria residents looking for sandbag locations, visit this link. Locals said after experiencing Hurricane Laura, they’re preparing for Delta.

“Fizzle, fizzle, fizzle, we’ve already done our time. It’s not fair that we have to do it again,” Sonja said. “And I know none of us know God’s plan, but I think we all should concentrate on the word fizzle today.”

Sonja said they lost a refrigerator, an oven, and the air conditioner during Laura.

“We’re really prepared for this like nobody else could be, but I really wish it would just fizzle out,” She explained. Another Alexandria resident got bags for himself and his mother-in-law. “Okay right now until the hurricane comes in,” Wayne said. “Had to just get a few sandbags just in case, but you don’t never know when that high water comes in.” His advice to the community is, “Have everything stocked up and ready. Hope everybody has a generator because we lost electricity a couple of weeks ago.”

The 2021 Industrial Park Road location is open until 7:30 p.m.

