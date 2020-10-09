Gov. Edwards says one of his staffers has tested positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. Jon Bel Edwards' administration announced Friday, Oct. 9 one of the governor’s staff members tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, Oct. 8.

The staff member did not have contact with the governor, his office says.

Two additional staff members who were deemed to have close contact with the COVID-19 positive staffer and are quarantining for 14 days from exposure, the governor’s office says.

Gov. Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday ahead of Hurricane Delta’s forecast landfall in southwest Louisiana.

