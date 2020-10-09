Local Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Delta, North Louisiana crews on standby

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Salvation Army is gearing up to keep people safe and fed during Hurricane Delta.

They have already stocked up on food and fueled their canteen. Canteens are food trucks used by Salvation Armys across the country to help those after natural disasters.

Major Tim Williford said crews are on standby across the state to help folks in Central Louisiana.

“We have canteen units in Shreveport and in Monroe ready to respond,” Major Williford said.

Williford also said Covid-19 has paused much of their local housing efforts but because Governor John Bel Edwards loosened restrictions, they’re able to help families in need of sheltering.

“As of October 1, if someone goes and gets a COVID test and presents to us a certificate that they’re COVID free...then take a temperature check for 14 days, they can stay here,” Williford said.

He’s also encouraging people to make preparations early because emergency crews and non-profits can’t respond during dangerous conditions.

