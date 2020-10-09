Advertisement

Mother diagnosed with breast cancer puts out desperate call for generator ahead of storm

Annelise (left) and Kathleen (right) Fritchie
Annelise (left) and Kathleen (right) Fritchie(Kathleen Fritchie)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During the pandemic and hurricane season, Kathleen Fritchie and her daughter, Annelise Fritchie, keep trying to push forward.

Kathleen was diagnosed with breast cancer, and recently found out that she has a second tumor. Just a few weeks ago, she had a double mastectomy, and she will have to undergo more surgeries in the future. Kathleen and her daughter are currently trying to prepare for Hurricane Delta, but they’re still trying to pay off Kathleen’s medical bills.

Kathleen and Fritchie are asking if anybody would be willing donate to a few hurricane supplies, particularly a generator, it would be most helpful because their house tends to lose power very easily.

“I am kind of helpless and with this storm coming, I don’t know what is going to happen to us,” Kathleen said.

“And it’s not something that’s going to stop,” Annelise added.

“Yeah, and it’s not going to stop. It’s going to keep coming, you know, there is going to be another and another. You know, there is going to be a time where no one has a generator we can scrounge up,” said Kathleen.

If you are willing to donate any supplies to the Fritchie family, they would appreciate anything. Kathleen’s phone number is 225-323-7979 and Annelise’s number is 225-323-3535.

