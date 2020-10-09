Sen. Cassidy: “this is unique among disasters”

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rain is falling in Southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta’s imminent arrival. The Category 3 storm may weaken to a Category 2 but is still expected to deliver a devastating and potentially deadly blow to already battered communities.

Delta makes landfall in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and is projected to follow the same path Hurricane Laura did just six weeks ago. “This is unique among disasters,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said in an interview Friday afternoon.

Cassidy’s message to constituents: prepare and evacuate if ordered to do so. He pledged assistance from the federal government ahead of, during, and after the hurricane. While the state’s focus is largely on the impending storm, Cassidy also discussed what the federal government ought to do to limit the impact of future storms.

