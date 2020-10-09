Winn Parish Sheriff Jordan heads home after bout with COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With a wave and a smile, Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan was wheeled through doors of Rapides Regional Medical Center on Thursday afternoon.

It was two weeks ago that Jordan and his wife, Dianne, were diagnosed with COVID-19. But for the Sheriff, his case was more serious and required him to be put on a ventilator in Winnfield and sent to Alexandria for more treatment at RRMC. On Sept. 29, Jordan was taken off the ventilator and has continued to improve to the point where he could be sent home Thursday.

“I’ve learned that God is in control, and He doesn’t make mistakes,” Jordan said shortly before his release. “The people (at Rapides Regional) have been excellent.”

As Jordan was released from the hospital, Dianne waited for him in the parking lot with tears in her eyes. The two have been married for 42 years. Several of his deputies also drove to Alexandria in order to give the sheriff an escort on his way home.

Jordan told us he still has some more rehabilitation to do and lost about 60 pounds during the ordeal, but he also said how much he and his wife appreciated the prayers and support they received from the community. More than anything, he said that he is thankful.

“God is letting me see a few more days,” he said.

