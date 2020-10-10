Food Bank of Central Louisiana ready to distribute food during Hurricane Delta

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In preparation for Hurricane Delta, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana has all boots on the ground, ready to distribute food where it’s needed.

Executive Director Jayne Wright-Velez tells KALB the team is working to prepare food bags, securing all equipment and reaching out to partnering agencies.

They’ll be ready to hand out supplies to local shelters, people doing emergency distributions and any communities in need.

Officials with the food bank also distributed food Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for the storm.

Wright-Velez says if you need food, the best thing to do is call their office at 318-445-2773.

“People who’ve never needed our help are coming to us for help for the first time and we’ve been able to serve many more people. We’ve distributed much more food than we’ve ever done this year. I mean the two weeks following Laura, we distributed over a million pounds of food. Normally that takes us a couple of months to do before COVID but that’s what we would compare it to. So we hope that everyone stays safe but right now, we are working to prepare as many bags as possible and to secure all of our equipment and to make sure our team is safe.”

During Laura, the food bank distributed food to local volunteer groups and other organizations. They plan to do the same following Hurricane Delta.

The food bank is projected to distribute over ten million pounds of food this year.

