GAME NOTES: No. 16 LSU at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - No. 16 LSU Tigers (1-1, 1-1 SEC) traveling to Columbia, Mo. to take on the University of Missouri Tigers (0-2, 0-2 SEC) for their third game of the 2020 season.

LSU vs. Missouri

LSU (1-1, 1-1 SEC) returns to action on Saturday when the No. 16 (Coaches)/No. 17 (AP) Tigers host Missouri (0-2, 0-2 SEC) in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

LSU is coming off a 41-7 win over Vanderbilt last week in Nashville, while Missouri dropped a 35-12 decision to Tennessee.

LSU is 1-1 all-time against Missouri and this will be the second time the teams have met since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012.

LSU beat Missouri, 42-7, in 2016 in what was Coach Orgeron’s first game as LSU’s interim head coach. The only other meeting between the teams came in the 1978 Liberty Bowl (Missouri won 20-15).

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is 41-10 as head coach of the Tigers. His 40 wins through the first 50 games were the second-most among any coach in school history.

Of his 41 wins with the Tigers, 32 have come by double-figures, 18 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25 with 12 of those coming against Top 10 opponents. Orgeron is 12-3 against Top 10 teams at LSU.

LSU’s streak of games played as a Top 25 team reaches 34 straight this week against Missouri. LSU has been ranked in the Top 25 for every contest dating back to the Tennessee game on Nov. 18, 2017. LSU is 28-5 during that span.

LSU is now 24-1 under Orgeron when having a 100-yard rusher after RB John Emery rushed for 103 yards in the win over Vanderbilt.

In two games, LSU has used 14 first-time starters (10 vs. Mississippi State, 4 vs. Vanderbilt). Against Vanderbilt, WR Jontre Kirklin, LT Cam Wire, RB Tyrion Davis-Price and DT Siaka Ika each started for the first time in an LSU uniform.

WR Terrace Marshall Jr. has caught at least 1 TD pass in 10 of the 14 games that he’s started during his career. Dating back to last year, Marshall has 9 TD receptions in his last 5 games. In 2 games this year, Marshall has 10 receptions for 189 yards and 4 TDs. His 4 TDs rank No. 2 in the SEC.

QB Myles Brennan is the first player in LSU history to throw for 300 yards or more in his first two career starts. Brennan’s passing yards (682), completions (50) and TD passes (7) are the most of any LSU quarterback in their first two career starts. Brennan is 50-of-83 for 682 yards, 7 TDs and 3 interceptions through LSU’s first two games.

This year is the first time in school history LSU has had a 300-yard passer in each of the first two games of a season. Brennan opened season with 345 passing yards against Mississippi State and then followed that with 337 yards against Vanderbilt.

11 different players have caught passes through 2 games led by Terrace Marshall Jr. (10-189-4 TDs), TE Arik Gilbert (8-80), and WR Jaray Jenkins (7-117).

RB John Emery leads the Tigers in rushing with 130 yards and 1 TD on 19 carries. He’s averaging 6.8 yards a carry.

S JaCoby Stevens leads the Tigers in tackles (17), sacks (2.0), fumble recoveries (2) and forced fumbles (1).

7 different LSU players have at least one sack to their credit this year.

Junior college transfer DE Ali Gaye leads LSU in tackles for loss (3.0). He’s also batted down 3 passes, has 2 QB hurries and a sack to his credit.

CB Eli Ricks has leads the SEC in interceptions with 2. He’s intercepted a pass in each of LSU’s first two games.

Consecutive games LSU has scored at least 30 points dating back to Alabama game last year.

Consecutive games LSU has thrown for at least 300 yards – the longest streak in school history.

Consecutive games LSU has held opponents without out points on its opening possession. Vanderbilt was last team to score on its opening possession against LSU.

Straight games LSU has had at least one passing touchdown.

LSU vs. Missouri

Saturday’s contest will be just the third time LSU and Missouri have met in program history.

The first meeting came in 1978 when the two met in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee.

Missouri claimed a win in the first meeting, 20-15, scoring all of its points in the first half. The Tigers tried to make a comeback, scoring 12 points in the second half, but fell short.

LSU claimed a dominating 42-7 win in the second meeting in 2016.

The 2016 meeting was Ed Orgeron’s debut as head coach.

LSU came up big in that meeting with 634 yards on offense, including 418 rushing yards which went down as the most rushing yards in an SEC game since Oct. 30, 1976 against Ole Miss.

Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams led the Tigers to a school record for total offense in SEC games. With Leonard Fournette sidelined with an injury, both had career nights. Guice carried 17 times for 163 yards, while Williams had 21 carries for 130 yards. Each scored three touchdowns.

Danny Etling also had a splendid outing, 19-of-30 for 216 yards. He completed passes to nine different receivers, with Malachi Dupre and Travin Dural catching four passes apiece.

This will be the first night game in Tiger Stadium and the Tigers are 261-64-1 in night games in Tiger Stadium and have an overall record of 302-91-5.

LSU vs. SEC Eastern Division

*LSU has won 13 of its last 14 games against SEC Eastern Division foes.

Florida is the only team from the eastern division to defeat the Tigers during that stretch as they did it in the first week of October in 2018 as well as in November 2016.

Prior to the Florida loss in 2016, LSU hadn’t dropped a game to a SEC East team since a 44-41 setback at No. 9 Georgia in 2013.

Last season, the Tigers defeated Florida in the regular season, 42-26 inside Tiger Stadium, before facing No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship. The Tigers took down the Bulldogs, 37-10.

LSU Under Louisiana’s Own Ed Orgeron

In his fourth full season as head coach of the Tigers, Orgeron continues to gain momentum on the field and on the recruiting trail.

Orgeron has guided the Tigers to a 41-10 overall mark.

He has led the Tigers to five postseason victories - one in the SEC Championship Game, two bowl games and two in the College Football Playoffs.

Of LSU’s 41 wins under Orgeron, 32 have come by double-figures and 12 have been over Top 10 teams. The 12 Top 10 wins rank as the second-most for an coach in LSU history, trailing only Les Miles who won 16 games over Top 10 opponents in 12 years.

Under Orgeron, the Tigers have played 45-of-51 games ranked in the Top 25, including every game in 2018 and 2019.

Consecutive Starts

S JaCoby Stevens leads the way in consecutive starts with 21 after the Vanderbilt game last Saturday.

There are only two other players for the Tigers that have made 5 or more consecutive starts in WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (10) and DE Austin Deculus (5).

Brennan Dominates Second Outing of Season

QB Myles Brennan dominated in his second career start for the Tigers, putting up337 passing yards - his second consecutive game with 330 or more passing yards.

He is the first player in LSU history to throw 300 or more yards in first two starts.

This year is the first time in school history LSU has had a 300-yard passer in each of the first two games of a season. Brennan opened season with 345 passing yards against Mississippi State and then followed that with 337 yards against Vanderbilt.

He was 23-of-37 with four passing TDs with a long of 51-yards to Terrace Marshall Jr. to end the first half against Vanderbilt.

Brennan now has seven passing TDs on the season and a total of 682 yards. He has tallied 50 completions on 83 attempts.

Against the blitz this season, Brennan is 15-of-22 with 240 yards, 4 TDs, 0 interceptions, 149.3 NFl rating and 88.9% adjusted completions.

Brennan ranks fifth among the SEC in passing average per game (341.0), total offense (324.0) and passing efficiency (149.9).

Brennan has the highest passer rating in the country on throws 20+ yards downfield. Below is a list of the top 3:

Name Passer Rating

1. Myles Brennan,LSU 156.3

1. Stetson Bennett, Georgia 156.3

3. Jordan Travis, FSU 149.3

3. Feleipe Frank, Arkansas 149.3

Brennan’s First Two Starts Among LSU QB History

Below is how Myles Brennan’s first two starts rank in school history among QB’s w/ 2+ starts since 1957

Rank Category

1st Yards (682) 1st Completions (50) 1st TD Passes (7) 3rd Attempts (83) - Leaders: Davey (94), Booty (87)

Tigers See First Time Action, First Career Starts

14 Tigers made their first appearance on the field in the season opener against Mississippi State and 10 Tigers made their first career start.

Kayshon Boutte, Myles Brennan, Jabril Cox, Darren Evans, Joseph Evans, Ali Gaye, Arik Gilbert, Racy McMath, Eli Ricks and Liam Shanahan all made their first career starts in a LSU uniform in the season opener.

At Vanderbilt, four more Tigers saw their first action as Tigers - LG Marlon Martinez, DT Jaquelin Ron, TE Kole Taylo and WR Alex Adams.

Four more Tigers also made their first career starts in a Tiger uniform - WR Jontre Kirklin, LT Cameron Wire, RB Tyrion Davis-Price and DT Siaki Ika.

A total of 18 players have seen first time action this season with a total of 14 making their first career starts in the first two games.

Marshall Jr. Consistent on Offense

In his 10th consecutive start, Marshall Jr. continued to be consistent for the Tigers, recording two more touchdowns. He now has four on the season to go along with 10 receptions for a total of 189 yards.

He picked up a his second longest TD reception in his career against Vandy - a 51-yard pass from Brennan to end the first half of the game.

For the game, he had two receptions for 67 yards and two TDs.

He is averaging 18.9 yards per reception and 94.5 yards per game.

He ranks third in the SEC in scoring at 12.0 points per game and third in scoring TDs with four.

He has caught at least one TD pass in 10 of 14 games that he’s started during his career and has five straight games with a TD pass.

Against Mississippi State, he led the receivers, finishing the game with 122 yards on eight receptions. He averaged 15.3 yards per receptions.

He recorded two touchdowns, his first of the year coming in the third quarter, a 37-yard pass from Brennan to give the Tigers a 24-20 lead.

His second touchdown of the game and 15th in his career was a 33-yard pass from Brennan in the fourth quarter that helped the Tigers close in on Mississippi State, 34-31.

Kirklin and Davis-Price Make Most of First Career Starts

WR Jontre Kirklin made his first career start for the Tigers at Vanderbilt and recorded his first career touchdown - a 38 yard pass from Brennan to give the Tigers' their first score of the game.

His second touchdown of the game came in the third quarter - a 29 yard pass from Brennan that extended the lead to 34-7.

He finished the game with three receptions for 65 yards with a long of 29.

RB Davis-Price also made his first career start at Vanderbilt and notched 28 yards on eight carries.

He averaged 3.6 yards per carry and had a long of seven.

Stingley Makes His Return

After sitting out week one due to an illness not related to COVID-19, Derek Stingley Jr. made his return at Vanderbilt.

He tied a career-high in tackles with six and returned three punts for a total of 92 yards, including a long of 48.

Emery Jr. Steps Up Rushing Game

John Emery Jr. led the Tigers against Vanderbilt in rushing, tallying 105 yards on 12 carries, the first 100 yard individual rusher of the season for the Tigers.

His 105 yards was a career high, besting his previous of 51 set at Vanderbilt last season.

He recorded his fifth career rushing TD against the Commodores - a 12 yard run that extended the Tigers' lead to 41-7. He averaged 11.5 yards per carry and had a long of 17.

He also had three receptions for 21 yards with a long of 11 yards and an average of seven yards per game.

Stevens Leads Defense

S JaCoby Stevens led the Tigers' defense at Vanderbilt, recording 11 total tackles, which was his third game in his career with 10 or more tackles.

He leads the team in tackles with a total of 17 and averages 8.5 per game which is 12th among the SEC.

He owns two sacks on the year which ranks third among the league.

LB Damone Clark is second on the team in tackles with 14, while Jabril Cox is right behind with 13.

Gaye Puts the Pressure On

DE Ali Gaye added four more pressures on Saturday against Vanderbilt. He now has 15 on the year, which leads the SEC.

He opened the season with three tackles, one sack for a 7-yard loss, another tackle for a 3-yard loss and batted down three passes in his LSU debut against Mississippi State.

Gaye ranks third in the league in tackles for loss with two and fourth in passes defended with three.

Ricks, Harris Jr. Record Interceptions

CB Eli Ricks and Todd Harris Jr. both recorded interceptions at Vanderbilt.

*It was the second straight game that Ricks recorded an interception.

*Harris' interception was his second in his career and he returned it for 21 yards.

Von Rosenberg Moves Up in LSU Punting Ranks

Zach Von Rosenberg, the second oldest college football player in the country at the age of 30, added three more punts to his resume against Vanderbilt. He picked up a 54-yard punt and had three inside the 20.

Von Rosenberg ranks second in program history in career average (44.2 yards per punt), seventh in total career yards (6,358) and ninth in total career punts (144).

Last week he earned the Ray Guy Punter of the Week on Tuesday after averaging 49.4 yards per punt with a long of 58 yards. He had five punch down inside the 20-yard line and three punts over 50 yards against Mississippi State.

With his 46.7 yards per punt, he ranks fourth among the SEC.

York on Field Goals and PATs

Cade York added two more field goals to his career at Vanderbilt including his longest field goal in his career - a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter which is the fourth longest gield goal in LSU history.

He is now 4-of-4 on field goals for the year and 9-of-9 on PATs which ranks second in the league.

With 174 career points, York moves in to the Top 10 in LSU ranks in total points by a kicker at No. 10.

LSU Among SEC

LSU has the fourth-best scoring offense in the league, averaging 37.5 points per game.

The Tigers are third in the league in rushing defense, averaging 81 yards per game.

After two games, the Tigers are fifth in passing offense with 341 yards per game and sixth in total offense at 461.5 yards per game.

The Tigers’four interceptions is third among the SEC. The Tigers have had three different players record interceptions - Ricks (2), Cox (1), Harris Jr. (1).

Zach Von Rosenberg leads the league in punting as he had seven punts for 346 yards in the season opener, averaging 49.4 yards per punt.

The Tigers have recorded 8 sacks on the year for an average of 4 sacks per game which is second in the league.

Cox Makes Immediate Impact

LB Jabril Cox made an immediate impact in the Tigers' season opener against Mississippi State.

He picked up his first interception as a Tiger and seventh in his career - a 14-yard interception that resulted in a touchdown to give the Tigers their first score of the game and a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.

It was his third TD of his career - he returned two interceptions for touchdowns at North Dakota State (both coming in 2018).

The last time an LSU player returned an interception for a touchdown was Jacob Phillips vs. Miami (Sept. 2, 2018) for 45 yards.

Three True Freshmen Make Debut

Freshmen TE Arik Gilbert, WR Kayshon Boutte and DB Eli Ricks all made their LSU debut on Saturday versus Mississippi State.

Gilbert’s first career touchdown came in the second quarter, a 2-yard pass from Myles Brennan that gave the Tigers a 14-10 lead.

Gilbert finished the game with four receptions for 37 yards, averaging 9.3 yards per catch.

Ricks recorded his first career interception to start the fourth quarter against State which ultimately led to a touchdown for the Tigers.

Ricks picked up four tackles and a pass break up in his debut.

A total of seven true freshmen saw action, including LB Josh White, WR Koy Moore, LB BJ Ojulari and S Jordan Toles.

LSU Is 84-0 When Rushing For 100 Yards and Holding Opponents To Less Than 100 Yards

In the last 183 games, LSU’s success is easy to predict when it comes to net rushing yards. Get to 100 yards rushing and LSU will more than likely win as the Tigers are 149-22 when that happens.

Hold the opponent to fewer than 100 yards and the Tigers are 86-6.

An even more telling stat is that when LSU rushes for 100-plus yards and holds the opponents to fewer than 100 yards, the Tigers are 84-0.

The following is a look at LSU’s rushing numbers and have the Tigers have fared in those games:

Year LSU 100+ LSU 100- Opp 100+ Opp 100- LSU 100+/Opp 100-

2005 10-0 1-2 3-1 8-1 7-0

2006 10-0 1-2 5-0 6-2 6-0

2007 11-2 1-0 3-2 9-0 8-0

2008 8-3 0-2 2-5 6-0 6-0

2009 8-0 1-4 7-4 2-0 2-0

2010 11-2 0-0 7-1 5-0 5-0

2011 13-0 0-1 4-1 9-0 9-0

2012 9-1 1-2 4-2 6-1 6-0

2013 10-1 0-2 6-3 4-0 4-0

2014 8-3 0-2 4-4 4-1 4-0

2015 9-1 0-2 3-3 6-0 6-0

2016 8-3 0-1 3-4 5-0 5-0

2017 9-4 0-0 4-4 5-0 5-0

2018 10-2 0-1 5-3 5-0 5-0

2019 14-0 1-0 9-0 6-0 6-0

2020 1-0 0-1 1-0 0-1 0-0

Totals 149-22 6-22 70-37 86-6 84-0

Brennan Puts Up Career-Highs in First Career Start

QB Myles Brennan made his first career start for the Tigers against Mississippi State. He finished the game with a career-high 345 yards on a career-high 27 completions.

Brennan’s completions (27), attempts (46) and passing yards (345) were the most for a first-time starter in LSU history.

All three of Brennan’s touchdowns came through the air. His first touchdown in his first start came in the second quarter, a 2-yard pass to freshman Arik Gilbert.

His second touchdown of the game was a 37-yard pass to Terrace Marshall Jr. in the third quarter. His third TD of the game and fifth of his career was another 33-yard pass to Marshall Jr. in the fourth quarter.

Brennan’s 308 yards of total offense ranks fourth in the league after week one and his 345 passing yards also ranks fourth.

Below is a list of LSU QB’s passer ratings in their first start and first SEC start (Matt Mauck to Myles Brennan):

Name First Start Passer Rating First SEC Start Passer Rating

Myles Brennan 134.5 (27-46, 345 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT) 134.5 (27-46, 345 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Joe Burrow 94.8 (11-24, 140 yds, 0 TD) 115.5 (15-34, 249 yds, 1 TD)

Danny Etling 134.5 (19-30, 215 yds, 1 TD) 134.5 (19-30, 215 yds, 1 TD)

Brandon Harris 56.2 (3-14, 58 yds, 0 TD) 56.2 (3-14, 58 yds, 0 TD)

Anthony Jenniings 62.6 (7-19, 82 yds, 1 INT) 100.7 (13-26, 157 yds)

Zach Mettenberger 140.1 (19-26, 192 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT) 108.1 (15-27, 169 yds)

Jordan Jefferson 131.5 (9-21, 143 yds, 2 TD) 131.5 (9-21, 143 yds, 2 TD)

Jarrett Lee 164.9 (18-27, 261 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT) 164.9 (18-27, 261 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT)

Matt Flynn 163.9 (13-22, 196 yds, 2 TD) 154.5 (12-19, 128 yds, 2 TD)

Jamarcus Russell 67.0 (6-10, 56 yds, 0 TD, 2 INT) 67.0 (6-10, 56 yds, 0 TD, 2 INT)

Marcus Randall 119.0 (12-23, 183 yds, 0 TD) 119.0 (12-23, 183 yds, 0 TD)

Matt Mauck 69.3 (15-35, 134 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT) 97.2 (4-12, 52 yds, 1 TD)

Day Game or Night Game Makes No Difference for LSU

LSU’s tradition of night games in Tiger Stadium is like none other in college football.

But, LSU’s recent success in day games in Tiger Stadium has made playing afternoon games in Death Valley more appealing.

LSU has won 18 of its last 20 day games in Tiger Stadium, a stretch that goes back to a 16-14 victory over Tennessee on Oct. 2, 2010.

Of LSU’s 18 wins during this current stretch, 10 have come against Top 25 teams and 17 were over SEC opponents.

Since 2000, LSU is 121-20 overall at home, which includes an 92-13 mark at night in Tiger Stadium and a 29-8 record during the day. From 1960-99, LSU posted a 12-19-3 mark in day games in Tiger Stadium.

The following is a breakdown of LSU’s night record, day record and overall record in Tiger Stadium since 1960:

Decade Record at Night Record during the day Overall Tiger Stadium Record

1960-69 49-5 4-2-1 53-7-1

1970-79 51-12-1 1-2 52-14-1

1980-89 38-16-1 3-5-2 41-21-3

1990-99 31-19 4-10 35-29

2000-09 49-5 11-6 60-11

2010-20 43-7 18-2 58-9

Totals 261-64-2 41-27-3 302-91-5

NFLSU Rookies

Four first round picks lead the rookie class in four different categories.

Over the weekend, Joe Burrow recorded his first win as an NFL quarterback and leads all rookie QBs in passing yards (821).

Justin Jefferson leads the rookie wide receivers in receiving yards (245) while Patrick Queen is the leader in tackles (15).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire put up 45 yards last Monday which puts him at No. 1 in rushing yards (240).

2019: A Recap

LSU is coming off the most dominant season in college football history, as the Tigers went 15-0, the first 15-0 record in the history of the SEC.

The Tigers posted a 13-0 mark and outscored opponents 621-275 in the regular season.

LSU blew through the College Football Playoffs, beating No. 4 Oklahoma, 63-28, and then claimed the school’s fourth national title with a 42-25 win over No. 2 Clemson in the national championship game.

LSU went 8-0 in SEC play during the regular season, winning six of eight games by at least two touchdowns.

The Tigers captured their 12th SEC title with a 37-10 win over No. 3 Georgia in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

LSU trailed in only six games all season, just twice in the second half and never in the fourht quarter.

Joe Burrow set nearly every LSU and SEC single-season pass record as the Tigers led the nation in points per game (48.4) and yards per game (568.4) - both school records.

Burrow was named National Player of the Year and the 2019 Heisman Trophy award winner. LSU also produced the Biletnikoff Award (J’Marr Chase) and the Jim Thorpe Award (Grant Delpit).

The Tigers et a school-record with five first team All-America selections in 2019 (Burrow, Chase, Delpit, Lewis, and Derek Stingley Jr.)

The Tigers capped the 2019 season by setting an SEC record with first players elected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, led by Burrow who was picked No. 1 overall by the Bengals.

Curry and Clark Wear No. 18 Jerseys for 2020

Sophomore running back Chris Curry and junior linebacker Damone Clark will wear the coveted No. 18 jersey for the Tigers this year as Orgeron announced Friday, September 18.

Curry, who is in his third year with the Tigers, has patiently waited his turn in what has been an loaded LSU backfield since his arrival on campus in 2018. Curry, a redshirt sophomore from Lehigh High School in Lehigh Acres, Fla., has played in 18 games with one start during his career.

His lone start came in LSU’s national semifinal win over Oklahoma in the 2019 Peach Bowl as he filled in for an injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire and rushed for 90 yards on 16 carries in helping the Tigers to a 63-28 win over the Sooners.

Clark, a native of Baton Rouge and a product of Southern Lab, has played in 29 games with four starts during his career. Clark, who will start at middle linebacker for LSU in 2020, has 62 career tackles to go with 5.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Both players now join an elite group of No. 18s at LSU, a tradition that was born in 2003 when quarterback Matt Mauck led the Tigers to their first national title in football since 1958. Mauck’s No. 18 became synonymous with success – both on and off the field – as well as a selfless attitude that has become the epitome of being an LSU football player.

Here is a look at the players to wear No. 18:

Years Player Position

2003 Matt Mauck QB

2004-07 Jacob Hester RB

2008-09 Richard Dickson TE

2010 Richard Murphy RB

2011 Brandon Taylor S

2012 Bennie Logan DT

2013 Lamin Barrow LB

2014 Terrence Magee RB

2015-16 Tre’Davious White CB

2017 Christian LaCouture DL

2017 John David Moore FB/TE

2018 Foster Moreau TE

2019 Lloyd Cushenberry III C

2019 K’Lavon Chaisson LB

2020 Chris Curry RB

2020 Damone Clark LB

LSU Goes Into 2020 Riding Streak of 20 Consecutive Years With At Least 8 Wins

LSU goes into the 2020 season having won at least 8 games for 20 consecutive years, which ties with Oklahoma as the second-longest active streak among FBS teams.

Boise State’s active streak of 21 straight years with 8 or more wins is the longest among FBS teams

LSU’s current streak of seasons with at least 8 wins dates back to 2000 when the Tigers posted an 8-4 overall mark.

LSU’s streak of seasons with at least 8 wins also ranks as the longest of its kind in the history of the SEC, bettering Tennessee 16 (1989-2004); Florida 14 (1990-2003); Georgia 13 (1997-2009); and Alabama 13 (1971-83).

Senior Stevens to Don No. 7 in 2020

Senior safety Jacoby Stevens has been awarded the No. 7 jersey for LSU in 2020, head coach Ed Orgeron announced to the team on Friday, September 18.

Stevens, a preseason All-Southeastern Conference selection and a three-time winner of SEC Defensive Player of the Week in 2019, is the undisputed leader of the Tigers – both on and off the field. Stevens, who is LSU’s nominee for the Good Works Team and the Wuerffel Award this year, is a playmaker on the field, on pace to graduate with his degree in December and is active in many community service endeavors off the field.

Stevens said he wore No. 7 on his high school football team and while playing AAU Basketball. Stevens said the No. 7 has always been his favorite number because of former LSU All-America Patrick Peterson.

LSU’S Liam Shanahan Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

LSU senior center Liam Shanahan has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation announced on Thursday.

Celebrating its 31st year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The NFF will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. Later this year, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, having his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000 and receiving his own 25-pound-bronze version of the iconic statue.

Shanahan is in his first year at LSU after transferring from Harvard, where he spent three years as a starting offensive lineman for the Crimson. Shanahan, who started at center in LSU’s season-opener against Mississippi State, graduated from Harvard with a 3.6 grade point average in Economics. He earned a minor in Celtic Languages and Literature. Shanahan is pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration at LSU.

While at Harvard, Shanahan earned first team All-Ivy League honors in 2018 and 2019 as well as being named to the All-Ivy Academic Team in 2019. He was also named to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society last spring. He capped his career at Harvard by starting 30 consecutive games on the offensive line.

Former Tiger Rudy Niswanger was named the winner of the Campbell Trophy in 2005. Other LSU players that have received the prestigious NFF National Scholar-Athlete Award include: offensive guard Rodney Reed (2003), linebacker Bradie James (2002), punter Chad Kessler (1997), quarterback Sol Graves (1990), center Nacho Albergamo (1987), cornerback James Britt (1982) and offensive tackle Robert Dugas (1978).

Most True Freshmen Starters by Year Since 2005

2017 8 (Tory Carter, K’Lavon Chaisson, Saahdiq Charles, Grant Delpit, Ed Ingram, JaCoby Stevens, Tyler Taylor, Kary Vincent Jr.)

2015: 7 (Arden Key, Donte Jackson, Foster Moreau, Bry’Kiethon Mouton, Maea Teuhema, Kevin Toliver II, Toby Weathersby)

2014: 6 (Jamal Adams, Malachi Dupre, Leonard Fournette, Davon Godchaux, Brandon Harris, Trey Quinn)

2012: 6 (Kwon Alexander, Vadal Alexander, Reid Ferguson, Jeremy Hill, Lamar Louis, Jalen Mills)

2013: 5 (Rickey Jefferson, Anthony Jennings, Ethan Pocic, Rashard Robinson, Tre’Davious White)

2019: 4 (Derek Stingley Jr., Joseph Evans, Cordale Flott, Mo Hampton Jr.)

2018 4 (Terrace Marshall Jr., Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Baskerville, Chasen Hines)

2006: 4 (Jacob Cutrera, Richard Dickson, Charles Scott, Keiland Williams)

2010: 3 (Alfred Blue, Tyrann Mathieu, Eric Reid)

2020: 3 (Arik Gilbert, Kayshon Boutte, Eli Ricks)

2011: 2 (Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry)

2007: 2 (Drake Nevis, Terrence Toliver)

2008: 2 (Jordan Jefferson, Patrick Peterson)

2009: 2 (Dominique Allen, Rueben Randle)

2016 1 (Dee Anderson)

Football Program Earned Victory Number 800 in 2019

With its win over Northwestern State on September 14, 2019, the LSU football program became the 12th FBS school to reach the 800-win milestone.

With an overall record of 812-415-47, the LSU Football program ranks 12th amongst FBS programs for all-time wins.

1,000-Yard Rushing Streak Reaches 7 Years

LSU goes into 2020 riding a streak of seven consecutive years with a 1,000-yard rusher.

Last season, junior Clyde Edwards-Helaire owned 1,414 yards for the Tigers.

Here’s a look at LSU’s 1,000-yard rushers during the seven-year streak:

2013 Jeremy Hill 1,401 yards

2014 Leonard Fournette 1,034 yards

2015 Leonard Fournette 1,953 yards (school record)

2016 Derrius Guice 1,387 yards

2017 Derrius Guice 1,153 yards

2018 Nick Brossette 1,039 yards

2019 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1,414 yards

LSU Punter Von Rosenberg One of Nation’s Oldest Players

At 30 years old, punter Zach Von Rosenberg is the second-oldest player in college football in 2020. Rosenberg, who spent six years playing Minor League Baseball before joining the LSU program in 2016, turned 30 in September.

The oldest player in college football is 33-year old Colorado placekicker James Stefanou.

We are DBU:

Since 2007, LSU leads the nation in number of defensive backs selected in the NFL draft with 21, including six in the first round.

Grant Delpit was a consensus All-America DB in 2019.

LSU has produced 12 first team All-American defensive backs since 2000.

LSU has also had defensive backs claim five national awards since 2010: Patrick Peterson 2010 Bednarik Award; Patrick Peterson 2010 Thorpe Award; Tyrann Mathieu 2011 Bednarik Award; Morris Claiborne 2011 Thorpe Award; Grant Delpit 2019 Thorpe Award.

Since the 2007 NFL Draft, LSU has had six DBs picked in the first round.

Eight Tigers Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors

Reigning national champion LSU placed eight players on the 2020 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team.

Headlining the list of LSU players on the All-SEC team include cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety JaCoby Stevens, who were both named to the first team. Stingley Jr. is coming off a freshman season that saw him earn consensus All-America honors. He led the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21). Stingley also earned a spot on the second team as an all-purpose player.

Second team selections include offensive linemen Ed Ingram and Austin Deculus along with wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., and placekicker Cade York.

Third-team selections for the Tigers include freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive tackle Glen Logan.

Stingley Named AP Preseason All-Americans

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was named an AP Preseason All-American.

Stingley Jr. became the most decorated freshmen in LSU football history, earning consensus All-America honor.

He started all 15 games for the Tigers last season and led the SEC and ranked No. 5 in the nation in interceptions (6) and No. 2 nationally in passes defended (21).

Stingley became the first true freshman in LSU history to start every game as a rookie.

Four Tigers To Play in 2020 As a College Graduate

During the 2020 season, four Tigers take the field as a college graduate

LSU’s list of tfour college graduates includes Andre Anthony, Travez Moore, Liam Shanahan and Jabril Cox

Here’s the list of college graduates on the LSU roster for 2020:

Name Major (School) Graduation Date

Andre Anthony Sports Administration Summer, 2020

Jabril Cox Psychology NDSU, 2020

Travez Moore Interdisciplinary Studies Summer, 2020

Liam Shanahan Economics Harvard, 2020

Second Generation Tigers

LSU’s roster features two players who are second generation Tigers.

Redshirt freshmen Thomas Perry and Brandon Hubicz are both following in their dads footsteps as LSU football players

Thomas Perry, an offensive lineman from Teurlings Catholic in Lafayette, is the son of Adam Perry, who played offensive guard for the Tigers from 1994-97

Brandon Hubiz, a tight end from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, is the son of Jim Hubicz, who played offensive tackle and guard for the Tigers from 1986-89.

Football Family Connections

LSU has some unique family-football connections on this year’s team. The following is a look at those football-related connections with current Tigers:

TE Aaron Moffitt – son of LSU strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt. Aaron’s brother Clay just completed a two-year stint on the LSU baseball team.

CB Derek Stingley Jr. – grandson of the late Darryl Stingley, a first round draft pick by the New England Patriots who had his NFL career tragically ended on August 12, 1978 with a spinal cord injury.

Freshman quarterback Max Johnson’s father was a quarterback at Florida State and won a Super Bowl as the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two-Sport Tigers

DB Maurice Hampton Jr. and TE Nick Storz are the only Tigers that play two sports for the Tigers, both playing for the baseball program

Hampton Jr. is a Tennessee native that was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2019 Major League Draft and elected to attend LSU. Hampton Jr. was the first player in Tennessee history to earn Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball honors in the same season.

Storz has a simlar story as he was drafted to the Detriot Tigers in the 31st round of the 2017 draft but elected to attend LSU. Storz had to sit out the 2019 season due to an injury but returned for the 2020 season as an effective reliever.

LSU Amongst Best in the Nation Since 2000

LSU is amongst the best in the nation since 2000 with 202 wins.

The Tigers rank fifth in the country and second in the SEC in wins.

Here is the list of teams with the most wins since 2000:

1. Oklahoma 220-49

2. Boise State 219-43

3. Ohio State 218-44

4. Alabama 205-63

5. LSU 202-59

6. Georgia 200-67

7. USC 188-71

Oregon 188-70

9. Wisconsin 187-77

10. TCU 183-71

Former Tiger Glen Dorsey named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame/College Football Hall of Fame

Dorsey, a Gonzales-East Ascension product, is the most decorated defensive player in LSU football history and helped the Tigers win the 2007 BCS national championship. A two-time All-American defensive tackle, he was SEC Defensive Player of the Year and earned the Outland Trophy, Lombardi Award, Nagurski Trophy and Lott Trophy among other top national collegiate honors playing for 2019 LSHOF inductee Les Miles.

He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs with the fifth overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons with the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Dorsey joins 16 other players along with two coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame. He will officially be inducted on December 8, 2020 at the NFF Annual Awards Dinner in New York City.

Dorsey will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Natchitoches.

LSU Adds Staff, New Titles

Bo Pelini, who helped LSU to the 2007 BCS National Championship, returns to the coaching staff as defensive coordinator. He returns to LSU after serving as the head coach at Youngstown State for the past five seasons where he guide the Penguins to a 33-28 overall mark and an appearance in the FCA National Championship Game in 2016. Penlini has a head coaching record of 100-55, which included seven years as head coach at Nebraska.

Scott Linehan, who served as head coach of the St. Louis Rams and has over 20 years of combined experience as an offensive coordinator in the NFL and the collegiate level, joins the staff for the 2020 season as LSU’s passing game coordinator. Linehan works alongside offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Steve Ensminger.

Kevin Faulk makes the transition over to coach the running backs on February 26. Faulk joined the LSU staff in January of 2018 as Director of Player Development. He worked with LSU student-athletes on their academic direction, social development and overall quality of life. Faulk, the leading rusher in LSU history, is one of 78 players and seven coaches on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph was named assistant head coach on March 4, while cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond added recruiting coordinator ro his title.

Joseph enters his fourth season in 2020, while Raymond is in his ninth year with the program. Both will continue to coach their respective position groups.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.