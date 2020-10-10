Advertisement

Gov. Edwards: 25% of all customers in Louisiana are without power

(KNOE)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins and Samantha Morgan
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Delta was not as strong as Hurricane Laura, but the storm did cause more damage in regards to power outages.

According to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, crews are working to restore power to 600,000 people, which is roughly 25% of all power customers in the entire state.

“With respect to power outages, oddly enough, because Hurricane Delta was much larger in terms of its wind field, there were more power outages with Delta than there were with Laura,” Gov. Edwards said during a press conference held in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Most are getting power back relatively quickly.

“The peak was 638,000 outages across the state of Louisiana. As of noon [Saturday] that number had decreased to 600,000. So restoration appears to be happening more rapidly than was the case after Laura, and that’s because the damage to the infrastructure is not as significant. But that’s still an awful lot of power outages,” he added.

According to Entergy, these are the main NELA parishes affected. Here are their approx. number of outages:

  • Caldwell: 1,966
  • Jackson: 1,650
  • LaSalle: 1,439
  • Morehouse: 8,562
  • Ouachita: 27,598
  • Richland: 1,820
  • Winn: 3,681

There are hundreds of additional outages in adjacent parishes as well.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Food Bank of Central Louisiana ready to distribute food during Hurricane Delta

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
In preparation for Hurricane Delta, the Food Bank of Central Louisiana has all boots on the ground, ready to distribute food where it’s needed.

News

River levels rising after Hurricane Delta, many reach Major Flood Stage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The National Weather Service is reporting high water levels after Hurricane Delta.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 1 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Alexandria recovering from Hurricane Delta; Pumps help reduce damage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Smilie
Hurricane Delta swept through Alexandria Friday night with hurricane-force wind gusts and torrential rains that caused significant flooding throughout the city.

Latest News

News

Suddenlink update on Hurricane Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Altice
In advance of Hurricane Delta making landfall, Suddenlink has provided an overview of their preparation efforts.

News

Cleco assessing damage after Hurricane Delta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cleco
Hurricane Delta made landfall this evening along the coast of southwest Louisiana. As the storm moves across the state, over 41,000 customers are without power.

News

Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
The local Salvation Army is ready for deployment in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

News

Hurricane Delta Damage Photos

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By KALB Staff
Submit photos of Hurricane Delta damage.

News

City of Alexandria provides premade sandbags for seniors

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The City of Alexandria provided senior residents pre-made sandbags ahead of Hurricane Delta, at the Industrial Park Road location.

News

Local Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Delta, North Louisiana crews on standby

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT
|
By Javonti Thomas
The local Salvation Army is ready to deployment in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.