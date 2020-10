(KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will be touring areas impacted by Hurricane Delta on Saturday.

He will be speaking at 12:30 p.m. and after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

We will stream the events live on this page and on Facebook.

Gov. Edwards departs from BR to tour damage caused by Delta Gov. Edwards is leaving Baton Rouge to take a tour of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Delta. MORE >> https://bit.ly/3iKnOEp Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Saturday, October 10, 2020

