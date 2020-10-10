Hurricane Delta: Flooding on Downs Lane

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Impassable roads and many people trying to get home on one road in Rapides Parish following Hurricane Delta.

Flooding is the name of the game on Downs Lane in Rapides Parish. The road was flooded so much on Saturday afternoon, it was closed by the parish.

Robert Gaspard has lived on Downs Lane since 1980. Thanks to the extreme flooding left by Delta, Gaspard says this is the first time water has ever entered into his home, and it’s already causing a big problem.

“Well once the water gets into your house whether it’s two inches or two feet, you experience a flooring problem. Your sheetrock is already wet, your carpet’s already wet, your flooring is already wet so we started having trouble," said Gaspard.

Delta brought plenty of rain to Central Louisiana that is now piling up on Downs Lane.

“We’ve been able to always handle our own rainwater. I think we could’ve handled this fifteen inches of rainwater. I’m on the drainage commission and I know we have an area that has a dam that’s breached into a levy. Today you can see that, really see that the dam is causing the detrimental water that’s in our area," said Gaspard.

Since the hurricane, Gaspard has been helping his neighbors get to and from their homes on Downs Lane, which is now closed.

“We’ve been rescuing our neighbors and trying to help them get out. There’s a lot of animals back in this area and they’re rescuing the horses and the calves, trying to get them out. Livestock can not sit in the water this long. The water is starting to rise, it’s still on the rise and so we’ve been rescuing whether it’s animals or people, we’ve been taking both out,” said Gaspard.

He says it’s all about helping people since he’s learned to live with this water, being from Louisiana.

“We know how to live with this but it seems like it was super, extremely bad last night as far as the rains. And we had a breach in the dam and that probably caused most of our stuff, but we’re having to learn how to live with it and having to pay the price," said Gaspard.

The road is closed until further notice. Stay with KALB for updates.

