No. 16 LSU suffers devastating 45-41 loss to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - A lackluster performance by the No. 16 LSU Tigers on the defensive side of the ball allowing 586 yards of total offense to the Missouri Tigers.

The LSU Tigers (1-2, 1-2 SEC) suffered a devastating 45-41 loss to Missouri (1-2, 1-2 SEC), LSU’s second loss in three games to start the season.

Missouri’s offense was able to pick a part the LSU secondary through the air, torching them for 406 yards.

“We couldn’t stop anybody. A really poor showing on defense...it was embarrassing,” Coach Orgeron said. “We’ve got to get it fixed.”

Quarterback Connor Bazelak led the Missouri offense throwing for four touchdowns including the game winner from 5-yards out to Niko Hea with 5:18 remaining in the game. Bazelak completed 29-of-34 passes for 406 yards.

The LSU offense did have a chance to win the game from the 1-yard line with under a minute to play. However, the offense could not cross the goal line and the Missouri defense came up with four huge stops.

“We didn’t execute. We didn’t finish,” said quarterback Myles Brennan.

The lone bright spot for the LSU Tigers' was Brennan and the passing game. Brennan completed 29-of-48 passes for 430 yards and four touchdowns. He completed passes to 8 different receivers and was not intercepted. The offense finished with 479 yards of total offense.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. had a career day catching 11 passes for 235 yards and three scores. His yardage ranks fourth-most in LSU football history. Freshman tight end Arik Gilbert also had his best performance of the season, catching six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

LSU couldn’t get the ground game started as the Missouri defense held the visiting Tigers to just 49 yards. Tyrion Davis-Price led the way with 38 yards on 9 carries.

Missouri scored first only using four plays taking a 7-0 lead on a flea-flicker from Bazelak who connected with Tauskie Dove from 58 yards out.

LSU answered with a long 10 play 75 yard drive capping off with Brennan finding Marshall Jr. from 6 yards out to tie the game at 7.

The visiting Tigers would take their first lead of the game in the first quarter, LSU took over after Missouri attempted a fake punt that was stopped by the LSU defense. Brennan would connect again with Marshall Jr. from 2 yards out to take a 14-7 lead.

Missouri would tie the game at 14 in the first quarter with a nine-play drive ending with a 29-yard run from Tyler Badie.

The LSU offense would go 3-and-out on the next drive, but Missouri fumbled the return setting up LSU in the deep in their opponents territory. It would only take one play from Brennan who connected with Gilbert from 25-yards out for LSU to retake the lead at 21-14 in the second quarter.

The LSU defense got a strip sack from freshman B.J. Ojulari setting up a 42-yard field goal from Cade York that would extend the LSU lead to 24-14.

The Missouri offense would put together an impressive nine-play 75 yard drive to trim the LSU lead back to 3. Missouri running back Jalen Knox would score from 16-yards out to make it 24-21 in the second quarter.

LSU would go 3-and-out on the ensuing drive, and the Missouri Tigers would go 40 yards down field to set up a 52 yard field goal from Harrison Mevis to tie the game at 24 at the half.

Deep in their own territory the Missouri offense would fumble the ball and the LSU defense would recover it on the 1-yard line, setting up a short touchdown run from Davis-Price early in the third quarter giving LSU a 31-24 lead.

Bazelak would find a wide open Micah Wilson from 41-yards out to tie the game at 31.

The tie wouldn’t last long as Brennan connected with Marshall Jr. on a one-play 75-yard touchdown pass, Marshall’s third score of the day.

The Missouri offense and Bazelak would not be held down for long, Bazelak would find Badie from 21-yards out to tie the game at 38. LSU would retake the lead after a 51-yard field goal from York 41-38.

Missouri and LSU would exchange missed field goals in the fourth quarter, and Missouri would retake the lead 45-41 after a quick four-play 77 yard drive as Bazelak would find Hea from 5-yards out, with 5:18 remaining in the game.

The LSU offense would have four attempts from the 1-yard line to try and win the game, but each attempt failed. Brennan’s final pass attempt to Marshall Jr. was broken up by Joshuah Bledsoe.

