SNAP calls for Vatican investigation after alleged orgy on church altar in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Archbishop Gregory Aymond released a video statement reacting to the arrest of former priest Travis Clark.

Court documents show police arrested him and two other women: Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng. The two identify as dominatrices on their social media pages.

The trio face obscenity charges for having sex on the altar of his former church, Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Pearl River.

Though Aymond says Clark was removed from ministry, his name still appears on the church’s billboard.

“His obscene behavior was deplorable. His desecration of the altar in church was demonic. I am infuriated by his actions. When the details became clear, we had the altar removed and burned. I will consecrate a new altar tomorrow,” Aymond said.

Clark is now one of four priests within the past week Aymond has had to address for sexual abuse or obscenity. As for Clark’s future in the courtroom, Fox 8 legal analyst, Joe Raspanti says it’s a pretty straightforward case, especially if supposed video evidence is brought to a St. Tammany jury.

“My three-year-old grandson could win his prosecution because he knows how to press the play button this is a very straightforward case,” Raspanti said.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests is closely tallying the number of deviant priests and their actions. They’ve now penned a letter to Pope Francis asking him to send someone to investigate the archbishop and his records.

“He has lost control of his priests. What are the secrets that he’s hiding? The only way we can know is if an investigator comes in and goes through his archives,” Bourgeouis said.

SNAP leader, Kevin Bourgeouis says with such a cluster of sexual abuse and obscenity in the ranks of the priesthood, he fears for other possible sexual abuse, and the lack of judgment he says starts at the top.

“As a catholic priest who did it on the altar, what other judgment lack of judgment does he have. Has he had possibly with minor. I believe the only way this church and the city is going to survive is get someone from the outside to come in and start from the beginning and when that does happen SNAP will be there to support whatever archbishop is replaced,” Bourgeois said.

The archdioceses had no comment on the request for a Vatican investigation.

