Advertisement

SNAP calls for Vatican investigation after alleged orgy on church altar in Louisiana

Cross
Cross(AP)
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Archbishop Gregory Aymond released a video statement reacting to the arrest of former priest Travis Clark.

Court documents show police arrested him and two other women: Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng. The two identify as dominatrices on their social media pages.

The trio face obscenity charges for having sex on the altar of his former church, Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Pearl River.

Though Aymond says Clark was removed from ministry, his name still appears on the church’s billboard.

“His obscene behavior was deplorable. His desecration of the altar in church was demonic. I am infuriated by his actions. When the details became clear, we had the altar removed and burned. I will consecrate a new altar tomorrow,” Aymond said.

Clark is now one of four priests within the past week Aymond has had to address for sexual abuse or obscenity. As for Clark’s future in the courtroom, Fox 8 legal analyst, Joe Raspanti says it’s a pretty straightforward case, especially if supposed video evidence is brought to a St. Tammany jury.

“My three-year-old grandson could win his prosecution because he knows how to press the play button this is a very straightforward case,” Raspanti said.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests is closely tallying the number of deviant priests and their actions. They’ve now penned a letter to Pope Francis asking him to send someone to investigate the archbishop and his records.

“He has lost control of his priests. What are the secrets that he’s hiding? The only way we can know is if an investigator comes in and goes through his archives,” Bourgeouis said.

SNAP leader, Kevin Bourgeouis says with such a cluster of sexual abuse and obscenity in the ranks of the priesthood, he fears for other possible sexual abuse, and the lack of judgment he says starts at the top.

“As a catholic priest who did it on the altar, what other judgment lack of judgment does he have. Has he had possibly with minor. I believe the only way this church and the city is going to survive is get someone from the outside to come in and start from the beginning and when that does happen SNAP will be there to support whatever archbishop is replaced,” Bourgeois said.

The archdioceses had no comment on the request for a Vatican investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cleco customers starting to experience power outages from Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cleco
Hurricane Delta made landfall this evening along the coast of southwest Louisiana. As the storm moves across the state, over 41,000 customers are without power.

News

Cenla storm prep, recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Delta

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The local Salvation Army is ready for deployment in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

News

Hurricane Delta Damage Photos

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Submit photos of Hurricane Delta damage.

Latest News

News

City of Alexandria provides premade sandbags for seniors

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
The City of Alexandria provided senior residents pre-made sandbags ahead of Hurricane Delta, at the Industrial Park Road location.

State

WATCH: Gov. Edwards gives Friday update on Hurricane Delta

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KALB
Hurricane Delta updates from the governor

News

Local Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Delta, North Louisiana crews on standby

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The local Salvation Army is ready to deployment in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

PLEDGE KIDS 10-09-20

Updated: 10 hours ago
Jambalaya part2

News

LUNCH KIDS 10-09-20

Updated: 10 hours ago
Lunch Kids 10-09-20