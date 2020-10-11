Beauregard Electric makes progress after Delta, more than 80% still in the dark

(KALB) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. has made progress on power restorations after Delta knocked out power to 100% of its members.

BECi said in a press release, hundreds of linemen are assessing and making repairs to service and tap lines at a faster rate than with Hurricane Laura.

As of Sunday at 10:00 A.M., more than 5,000 customers are back online but more than 37,000 are without power.

The company also plans to have all substations energized by Wednesday, October 14.

“If there is a silver lining to an area getting hit with two hurricanes within a number of weeks, it is that Hurricane Delta did not inflict the same level of devastation to our distribution infrastructure,” said BECi General Manager Kevin Turner. “In Laura, miles and miles of three-phase distribution lines were destroyed. After Delta, many of those lines and poles are still standing.”

Here’s a look at the current outage totals.

More than 37,000 BECi customers are without power following Hurricane Delta. (Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc.)

