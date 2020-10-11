Advertisement

CENLA fire district rescues residents trapped by flooding

First responders rescue residents on Isabella Drive as flooding grows worse.
First responders rescue residents on Isabella Drive as flooding grows worse.(Rapides Parish Fire District No. 2)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) -Central Louisiana first responders are busy keeping people safe following flooding from Hurricane Delta.

Rapides Parish Fire District No. 2 posted on Facebook Sunday after rescuing residents on Isabella Drive.

Just a few of the many rescues made by Rapides Parish Fire District 2 during Hurricane Delta working together with other agencies in our parish. We are honored to serve our community.

Posted by Rapides Parish Fire District No. 2 on Sunday, October 11, 2020

In the post the firefighters say they’re “honored to serve our community.”

