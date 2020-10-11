CENLA fire district rescues residents trapped by flooding
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) -Central Louisiana first responders are busy keeping people safe following flooding from Hurricane Delta.
Rapides Parish Fire District No. 2 posted on Facebook Sunday after rescuing residents on Isabella Drive.
In the post the firefighters say they’re “honored to serve our community.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.