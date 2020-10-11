Community members handing out supplies following Hurricane Delta

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Following Hurricane Delta, people are coming together to help the community in any way they can.

Reddex Washington and Brandon Odom gave out water, soap and other needed supplies to people on Bowie and Isabella Drive Sunday afternoon. They also set up shop at Frank O. Hunter Park to give out free food from Uncle Willies, water, notebooks, pens, pencils and activities for the kids.

The duo is handing out notebooks so people can write down a list of things they may have lost during the hurricane.

“The reason for that is so you can take note of everything that’s in your house, everything that you may have lost, or whatever you can remember that was in there and write down all of your essential things that you had.”

The duo will continue to hand out supplies throughout Alexandria until they run out. Everything is being done in a drive-thru style setting, so you don’t even have to leave your vehicle.

