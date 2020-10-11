Gov. Edwards to provide update on state’s response to Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to Delta on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.

You can find the live stream on our KALB Facebook Page.

Afterwards, the Governor will travel to Allen and Evangeline parishes to meet with local officials.

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana Friday evening and although it wasn’t as strong as Hurricane Laura, power outages across the state are the main concern from Delta.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.