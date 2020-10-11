Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to provide update on state’s response to Delta

Gov. John Bel Edwards during a press conference on Sept. 10, 2020.
Gov. John Bel Edwards during a press conference on Sept. 10, 2020.(LPB Pool Feed)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to Delta on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m.

You can find the live stream on our KALB Facebook Page.

Afterwards, the Governor will travel to Allen and Evangeline parishes to meet with local officials.

Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana Friday evening and although it wasn’t as strong as Hurricane Laura, power outages across the state are the main concern from Delta.

