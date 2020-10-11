Advertisement

Louisiana Department of Health verifies two Hurricane Delta-related deaths

Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Delta(AP)
By LDH
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday verifies two deaths tied to Hurricane Delta. 

An 86-year-old male in St. Martin Parish died after refueling a hot generator located in a shed, which then caught fire.

A 70-year-old female in Iberia Parish died in a fire likely caused by a natural gas leak following damage from Hurricane Delta.

This will bring the number of storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Delta to 2 at this time. Deaths are determined to be storm-related by the local coroner.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Louisiana Department of Health. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Cleco has restored power to more than 60 percent of customers in aftermath of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cleco
As of 3 p.m. today, Cleco had restored power to 81,098, or 61 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers who were left without power due to Hurricane Delta.

News

Community members handing out supplies following Hurricane Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Following Hurricane Delta, people are coming together to help the community in any way they can.

News

Louisiana National Guard distributing supplies in Grant Parish

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Following Hurricane Delta, the Louisiana National Guard is distributing supplies in Grant Parish.

Latest News

News

Gov. Edwards to provide update on state’s response to Delta

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Chrisman
Gov. Edwards updating state on Hurricane Delta recovery at 2 P.M.

State

Gov. Edwards holding press conference Sunday @ 2 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB
Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding a press conference on Sunday at 2 p.m.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

CENLA fire district rescues residents trapped by flooding

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
Firefighters rush into action as flooding forces many out of their homes after Hurricane Delta.

News

Beauregard Electric makes progress after Delta, more than 80% still in the dark

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The company says damage assessments and repairs are moving at a faster pace than with Hurricane Laura.

News

Policy holders subject to one hurricane deductible per season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Davon Cole
What to do if you already filed a claim for hurricane damage during the 2020 season.