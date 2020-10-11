Louisiana Department of Health verifies two Hurricane Delta-related deaths

The following information was provided by the Louisiana Department of Health:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday verifies two deaths tied to Hurricane Delta.

An 86-year-old male in St. Martin Parish died after refueling a hot generator located in a shed, which then caught fire.

A 70-year-old female in Iberia Parish died in a fire likely caused by a natural gas leak following damage from Hurricane Delta.

This will bring the number of storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Delta to 2 at this time. Deaths are determined to be storm-related by the local coroner.

Copyright 2020 Louisiana Department of Health. All rights reserved.