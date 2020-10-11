Advertisement

Louisiana National Guard distributing supplies in Grant Parish

(KALB)
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Following Hurricane Delta, the Louisiana National Guard is distributing supplies in Grant Parish.

From 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, they handed out ice, water and MRE’s at First Baptist Church in Dry Prong. The Guard gave out one bag of ice per person per car, three bottles of water and two MRE’s per person.

Staff Sgt. John Loomis says it’s all about being there for the community and helping out those who are still recovering from Laura, and now Delta.

“You get all sorts of stories and you get a lot of former veterans come through and you know really thank us for our service and it’s just an overwhelming feeling sometimes to actually provide for this state and this parish and help these people out.”

Staff Sgt. John Loomis

The National Guard will be at the church handing out supplies until further notice. There’s a total of 35 some odd pallets of MRE’s and water, and 22 pallets of ice on site.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Cleco has restored power to more than 60 percent of customers in aftermath of Hurricane Delta

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Cleco
As of 3 p.m. today, Cleco had restored power to 81,098, or 61 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers who were left without power due to Hurricane Delta.

News

Community members handing out supplies following Hurricane Delta

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Following Hurricane Delta, people are coming together to help the community in any way they can.

News

Gov. Edwards to provide update on state’s response to Delta

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Chrisman
Gov. Edwards updating state on Hurricane Delta recovery at 2 P.M.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

CENLA fire district rescues residents trapped by flooding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
Firefighters rush into action as flooding forces many out of their homes after Hurricane Delta.

News

Beauregard Electric makes progress after Delta, more than 80% still in the dark

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The company says damage assessments and repairs are moving at a faster pace than with Hurricane Laura.

News

Policy holders subject to one hurricane deductible per season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Davon Cole
What to do if you already filed a claim for hurricane damage during the 2020 season.

News

Suddenlink begins restoration process after Hurricane Delta

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
Internet restoration continues following damage from Hurricane Delta.

News

Avoyelles Parish residents share Hurricane Delta experience

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson and Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Avoyelles Parish business owner and resident Hurricane Delta experience.