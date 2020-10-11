Louisiana National Guard distributing supplies in Grant Parish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Following Hurricane Delta, the Louisiana National Guard is distributing supplies in Grant Parish.

From 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, they handed out ice, water and MRE’s at First Baptist Church in Dry Prong. The Guard gave out one bag of ice per person per car, three bottles of water and two MRE’s per person.

Staff Sgt. John Loomis says it’s all about being there for the community and helping out those who are still recovering from Laura, and now Delta.

“You get all sorts of stories and you get a lot of former veterans come through and you know really thank us for our service and it’s just an overwhelming feeling sometimes to actually provide for this state and this parish and help these people out.”

The National Guard will be at the church handing out supplies until further notice. There’s a total of 35 some odd pallets of MRE’s and water, and 22 pallets of ice on site.

