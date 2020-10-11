Advertisement

Suddenlink begins restoration process after Hurricane Delta

Suddenlink building in Pineville, La.
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Suddenlink is assessing damages after Hurricane Delta left more than 50 percent of its Louisiana customers without service.

The company is not seeing extensive pole damage but power loss and suspected fiber cuts remain key problems.

“For the safety of our workers, we have to wait until power utilities clear us to work in impacted areas, and we are in close coordination with our utility partners at both the local and executive level,” Janet Meahan, Communications Vice President for Altice USA said.

As of Sunday morning, the company is reporting 41 percent of customers are online compared to 53 percent being offline Saturday. However, statewide many Suddenlink facilities are operating on generator power.

In Alexandria, 2,000 customers are offline and 4,700 are offline in Pineville.

For customers impacted by Hurricane Delta, Suddenlink is providing free Wifi hotspots at The Alexandria Mall, Pineville Retail Store on 3250 Donahue Ferry Road and Kees Park.

