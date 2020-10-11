Advertisement

Tigers fall out of Top 25; Ragin’ Cajuns remain in Top 25

LSU: First time starting season 1-2 since 1994
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talks to his players before the start of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Amway Coaches Poll revealed the LSU Tigers (1-2) no longer being in the Top 25 after their 45-41 loss to Missouri and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-0) remaining in the Top 25.

This is the first time LSU has been 1-2 on the season since 1994.

TOP 25 POLL

1. Clemson (4-0)

2. Alabama (4-0)

3. Georgia (3-0)

3. Florida (3-0)

4. Notre Dame (3-0)

5. Ohio State (0-0)

6. North Carolina (3-0)

7. Oklahoma State (3-0)

8. Penn State (0-0)

9. Florida (2-1)

10. Cincinatti (3-0)

11. Texas A&M (2-1)

12. Miami (3-1)

13. BYU (4-0)

14. Auburn (2-1)

15. Wisconsin (0-0)

16. Oregon (0-0)

17. Tennessee (2-1)

18. SMU (4-0)

19. Michigan (0-0)

20. Iowa State (3-1)

21. Louisiana (3-0)

22. Kansas State (3-1)

23. Virginia Tech (2-1)

24. USC (0-0)

25. Minnesota (0-0)

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 16 LSU (1-2); No. 22 Texas (2-1); No. 25 UCF (2-1)

