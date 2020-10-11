Tigers fall out of Top 25; Ragin’ Cajuns remain in Top 25
LSU: First time starting season 1-2 since 1994
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Amway Coaches Poll revealed the LSU Tigers (1-2) no longer being in the Top 25 after their 45-41 loss to Missouri and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-0) remaining in the Top 25.
This is the first time LSU has been 1-2 on the season since 1994.
TOP 25 POLL
1. Clemson (4-0)
2. Alabama (4-0)
3. Georgia (3-0)
3. Florida (3-0)
4. Notre Dame (3-0)
5. Ohio State (0-0)
6. North Carolina (3-0)
7. Oklahoma State (3-0)
8. Penn State (0-0)
9. Florida (2-1)
10. Cincinatti (3-0)
11. Texas A&M (2-1)
12. Miami (3-1)
13. BYU (4-0)
14. Auburn (2-1)
15. Wisconsin (0-0)
16. Oregon (0-0)
17. Tennessee (2-1)
18. SMU (4-0)
19. Michigan (0-0)
20. Iowa State (3-1)
21. Louisiana (3-0)
22. Kansas State (3-1)
23. Virginia Tech (2-1)
24. USC (0-0)
25. Minnesota (0-0)
Schools Dropped Out:
No. 16 LSU (1-2); No. 22 Texas (2-1); No. 25 UCF (2-1)
