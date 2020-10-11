Tigers fall out of Top 25; Ragin’ Cajuns remain in Top 25

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Amway Coaches Poll revealed the LSU Tigers (1-2) no longer being in the Top 25 after their 45-41 loss to Missouri and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-0) remaining in the Top 25.

This is the first time LSU has been 1-2 on the season since 1994.

TOP 25 POLL

1. Clemson (4-0)

2. Alabama (4-0)

3. Georgia (3-0)

3. Florida (3-0)

4. Notre Dame (3-0)

5. Ohio State (0-0)

6. North Carolina (3-0)

7. Oklahoma State (3-0)

8. Penn State (0-0)

9. Florida (2-1)

10. Cincinatti (3-0)

11. Texas A&M (2-1)

12. Miami (3-1)

13. BYU (4-0)

14. Auburn (2-1)

15. Wisconsin (0-0)

16. Oregon (0-0)

17. Tennessee (2-1)

18. SMU (4-0)

19. Michigan (0-0)

20. Iowa State (3-1)

21. Louisiana (3-0)

22. Kansas State (3-1)

23. Virginia Tech (2-1)

24. USC (0-0)

25. Minnesota (0-0)

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 16 LSU (1-2); No. 22 Texas (2-1); No. 25 UCF (2-1)

