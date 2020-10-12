A look at how much rain and wind Delta brought Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hurricane Delta brought widespread heavy rainfall to central Louisiana.

Numerous areas received well over one foot of rainfall during a two-day span on Thursday and Friday, bringing flooding to many communities. Rapides Parish recorded some of the highest storm totals, with a weather watcher in Elmer recording more than 15 inches of rainfall in one rain gauge.

According to Chief Meteorologist Tom Konvicka, rainfall totals of 12 to 16 inches in a two-day period only occur in central Louisiana once every 25 to 100 years on average. That makes Hurricane Delta a historical rain event for some.

A sampling of some two-day rainfall totals from Hurricane Delta recorded by KALB Weather Watchers. (KALB)

Although hurricane-force winds were initially forecast for much of central Louisiana, Hurricane Delta weakened significantly due to wind shear as it moved inland. Regardless, there were still tropical-storm-force wind gusts measured in several Cenla parishes.

The following observations represent the highest wind gusts in each parish measured over the 48-hour period from 11 a.m. October 8 until 11 a.m. October 10, according to the National Weather Service.

Allen: 32 mph in Oakdale

Avoyelles: 52 mph in Plaucheville

Beauregard: 61 mph in Deridder

Grant: 36 mph in Catahoula

Natchitoches: 47 mph at the Natchitoches Airport

Rapides: 61 mph in Alexandria at AEX

Sabine: 54 mph at Peason Ridge Ft. Polk

Vernon: 66 mph

Winn: 54 mph in Gum Springs

Other notable wind gusts around the state from Hurricane Delta include 92 mph in Lake Charles, 75 mph in Opelousas, and 75 mph in Lafayette. The highest recorded wind gust for Hurricane Delta is 100 mph in Texas Point, Texas.

