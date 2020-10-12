Advertisement

A look at how much rain and wind Delta brought Cenla

Rainfall turned out to be the main threat from Louisiana’s fourth named landfalling storm of 2020
Flooding in Cheneyville (KALB)
Flooding in Cheneyville (KALB)
By Rachael Penton
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hurricane Delta brought widespread heavy rainfall to central Louisiana.

Numerous areas received well over one foot of rainfall during a two-day span on Thursday and Friday, bringing flooding to many communities. Rapides Parish recorded some of the highest storm totals, with a weather watcher in Elmer recording more than 15 inches of rainfall in one rain gauge.

According to Chief Meteorologist Tom Konvicka, rainfall totals of 12 to 16 inches in a two-day period only occur in central Louisiana once every 25 to 100 years on average. That makes Hurricane Delta a historical rain event for some.

A sampling of some two-day rainfall totals from Hurricane Delta recorded by KALB Weather Watchers.
A sampling of some two-day rainfall totals from Hurricane Delta recorded by KALB Weather Watchers.(KALB)
Some of the two-day rainfall totals recorded from KALB Weather Watchers.
Some of the two-day rainfall totals recorded from KALB Weather Watchers.(KALB)

Although hurricane-force winds were initially forecast for much of central Louisiana, Hurricane Delta weakened significantly due to wind shear as it moved inland. Regardless, there were still tropical-storm-force wind gusts measured in several Cenla parishes.

The following observations represent the highest wind gusts in each parish measured over the 48-hour period from 11 a.m. October 8 until 11 a.m. October 10, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Allen: 32 mph in Oakdale
  • Avoyelles: 52 mph in Plaucheville
  • Beauregard: 61 mph in Deridder
  • Grant: 36 mph in Catahoula
  • Natchitoches: 47 mph at the Natchitoches Airport
  • Rapides: 61 mph in Alexandria at AEX
  • Sabine: 54 mph at Peason Ridge Ft. Polk
  • Vernon: 66 mph
  • Winn: 54 mph in Gum Springs

Other notable wind gusts around the state from Hurricane Delta include 92 mph in Lake Charles, 75 mph in Opelousas, and 75 mph in Lafayette. The highest recorded wind gust for Hurricane Delta is 100 mph in Texas Point, Texas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grant Parish sheriff shares update on flooding

Updated: moments ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain about flooding in the parish.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.

News

Salvation Army gives out free meals to the Flatwoods community

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
The Alexandria Salvation Army has all boots on the ground, ready to help our local communities following Hurricane Delta.

News

Cleco has restored power to more than 100,000 customers in three days

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Cleco
As of 3 p.m. today, Cleco had restored power to 110,406, or 84 percent, of the more than 132,000 customers since Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

BECi Restores Power to 11,000 Members 3 Days after Delta

Updated: 2 hours ago
The company says damage assessments and repairs are moving at a faster pace than with Hurricane Laura.

VOD Recordings

Adam Jonson

Updated: 3 hours ago
Adam Jonson talks about the LSUA Athletic Department being named a NAIA Gold Star institution.

VOD Recordings

Kellie Veillon

Updated: 3 hours ago
CMN Manager, Kellie Veillon, previews the Play It Forward Tennis Tournament to benefit CMN.

VOD Recordings

Kelly Caruso

Updated: 3 hours ago
CLTCC Director of Financial Aid, Kelly Caruso, reminds everyone it is time to apply for the Brian Caubarreaux Do It Right Scholarship.

VOD Recordings

Rich Dupree

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rich Dupree provides an update from the city of Pineville in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.