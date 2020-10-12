Advertisement

APD makes warrant arrest

Desmond Harris
Desmond Harris(RPSO)
By APD
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest stemming from an incident that occurred on October 1, 2020, involving an aggravated assault with a firearm.

Desmond Harris, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail.

If anyone has information in regards to this case, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

