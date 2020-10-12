APD makes warrant arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest stemming from an incident that occurred on October 1, 2020, involving an aggravated assault with a firearm.

Desmond Harris, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail.

If anyone has information in regards to this case, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.