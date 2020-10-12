Advertisement

Civil Air Patrol aircrews serve as disaster response managers’ eyes

Two of CAP’s Louisiana Wing aircraft sit ready to fly photography missions following Hurricane Delta.
Two of CAP’s Louisiana Wing aircraft sit ready to fly photography missions following Hurricane Delta.(Photo by Lt. Col. Amos Plante, Louisiana Wing)
By Lt. Col. Amos A. Plante
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information was provided to us courtesy of the Civil Air Patrol:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Aircrews from Civil Air Patrol’s Louisiana Wing flew over south and central Louisiana on Sunday in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta. Their post-hurricane mission is to acquire aerial images of wind and flood damage and deliver them to local, state and federal emergency management agencies.

The principal recipients of CAP’s photos are the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Disaster response managers at these agencies can use the CAP photos in making immediate assessments of wind and flood impact and develop recovery plans in the most efficient manner.

Acting as a Total Force partner and the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, CAP helps First Air Force rapidly respond to non-military threats domestically in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities capacity to save lives, relieve suffering, prevent property damage and provide humanitarian assistance.

The Louisiana Wing’s actions are being directed by Maj. Tracy L. Breithaupt, incident commander, an Alexandria resident with many years of experience in leading the wing’s emergency services activities. “In the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, we can serve as our customers' eyes by providing high-resolution aerial and ground-based images to help identify points where lives and property are in greatest jeopardy,” he said.

The Louisiana Wing’s volunteer members are dedicated to supporting the emergency services needs of local, state and national agencies. “When tasked, the wing can quickly launch its aircraft for not just aerial photography but also for damage assessment, search and rescue, assistance to law enforcement agencies, and transportation of critical cargoes such as organic tissue,” Breithaupt said. He added that the wing can roll out as many as 20 vehicles for transportation, ground-level searches, damage assessment and high-water-mark documentation.

Copyright 2020 Civil Air Patrol. All rights reserved.

