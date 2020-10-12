Eagles soaring into Many for Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week
Tigers beat Eagles 52-31 in 2019
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - The game between the Holy Savior Menard Eagles and Many Tigers has been selected as the Week 3 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.
The selection was based on voting from the Central Louisiana community in our online polls.
Many’s matchup with Menard collected 39% of the votes, which beat the South Beauregard/Tioga game that totaled 18% of the votes.
Both teams enter Friday’s game at 2-0 with Many beating River and Menard beating Lakeview in Week 2.
Kickoff for the Menard/Many game will be 7:00 p.m. at John W. Curtis Tiger Stadium in Many.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.