Eagles soaring into Many for Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

MANY, La. (KALB) - The game between the Holy Savior Menard Eagles and Many Tigers has been selected as the Week 3 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

The selection was based on voting from the Central Louisiana community in our online polls.

Many’s matchup with Menard collected 39% of the votes, which beat the South Beauregard/Tioga game that totaled 18% of the votes.

Both teams enter Friday’s game at 2-0 with Many beating River and Menard beating Lakeview in Week 2.

Kickoff for the Menard/Many game will be 7:00 p.m. at John W. Curtis Tiger Stadium in Many.

