Emergency food assistance for Hurricane Delta victims in 25 parishes statewide approved by USDA

(AP)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced Monday, Oct. 12 that emergency food assistance for Hurricane Delta victims has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“The widespread impact of the storm and the power outages impacting retail operations has caused a great need for our citizens. This USDA approval of emergency food allows those in parishes impacted by the storm to immediately receive food from their local food banks without having to complete the usual application for eligibility,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM.

The Disaster Household Distribution (DHD) Temporary Emergency Food Program (TEFAP) will last until Oct. 31 or until the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) is activated. Officials expect around a quarter of a million people to be fed over the next three weeks or so.

Eligible parishes include: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Grant, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Morehouse, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Martin, Vermillion, Vernon, West Feliciana, and Winn.

Food banks in the affected parishes will provide drive-thru and pickup points. Food packages will contain 25 lbs of canned goods, fruit, vegetables, protein, and other pantry staples like flour, pasta, and rice. DHD will not operate in any area where DSNAP is in effect.

