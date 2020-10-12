Inmate transport bus from Catahoula Parish crashes on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A portion of I-10 was closed Monday morning following a crash involving an inmate transport bus from Catahoula Parish Prison.

The wreck happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 12 on I-10 east near Acadian Thruway. Four vehicles were involved in total. All lanes on I-10 E were shut down at 10:30 a.m. They reopened at 11:30 a.m. Congestion had reached past LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Sources say only minor injuries were sustained.

Baton Rouge police apprehended one inmate who fled the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

