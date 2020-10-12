La. lawmakers considering bills to prevent taxes on businesses from going up to replenish unemployment fund

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers are moving forward with a few plans to keep taxes from going up on businesses.

When the state runs out of money to make unemployment payments, it has to take out a loan from the federal government to make sure people looking for a job can still get a weekly check. Once that happens, businesses automatically have to pay about $50 million more in taxes to help replenish the pot, but lawmakers are moving forward with a plan to suspend the tax hike for about a year while they figure out a long-term solution.

“Putting them in a position where they don’t have an automatic tax increase to buy us some time where we can look to federal funds and other mechanisms to shore up the fund. This is a first step in the process to fix this unemployment trust fund issue that we have, as a lot of other states do, right?” said Rep. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia.

Another plan being considered would get rid of the tax altogether, but neither idea would prevent the weekly unemployment benefits from dropping by about $30, which would also happen automatically.

