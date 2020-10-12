Advertisement

Local fire district responded to 50 water rescue calls after Hurricane Delta

By Javonti Thomas
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A local fire district rushed into action during flash flooding from Hurricane Delta.

Rapides Parish Fire District No. 2 reports responding to 50 water rescue incidents after the hurricane pushed into Rapides Parish. Many were in the Isabella Drive area.

“The water rose really quickly. We got 15 inches in like two days," Stephan Garcia, training officer for Rapides Parish Fire District No. 2, said.

Being a firefighter is very personal for Garcia. He lost his sister in a fire and now works to protect other families.

Garcia says responding to water rescues is a different mental process than battling a blaze.

“You have to calm yourself down because you want to rush in...firefighters normally rush into house fires," he said. “We have to stop when we launch a boat.”

Hurricane Delta hit six weeks after Hurricane Laura, one of the most destructive hurricanes to hit Louisiana.

“Delta is by far the worst water-wise. Laura was the wind but this (Delta) was a lot of water really quickly,” he said.

Fire officials are shifting their focus to keeping people safe after the storm. Joseph Glorioso, Fire chief for District No. 2, wants drivers to be mindful of high water and crews working on recovery efforts.

“Drive slow, stay away from lines and tree limbs,” Glorioso said. "Just avoid it and let us do our job and everyone will be safe.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Beauregard Electric Monday Update

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Kay Fox from Beauregard Electric shares the latest update from the company on power restoration.

News

Protemp staffing talks local job openings

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Protemp staffing talks local job openings

News

PLEDGE KIDS 10-12-20

Updated: 20 minutes ago
PLEDGE KIDS 10-12-20

News

Mayor Hall on Alexandria cleanup, flooding

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall about flooding recovery in the city.

Latest News

News

Cenla fire district rescues residents trapped by flooding

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Firefighters rush into action as flooding forces many out of their homes after Hurricane Delta.

News

Flooding near I-49 South

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
High water is still standing on roads just south of Alexandria.

News

Allen Parish flooding after Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Flooding recovery efforts continue in Allen Parish following Hurricane Delta.

News

Vernon Parish sheriff talks recovery efforts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft discusses recovery efforts in the parish.

News

Grant Parish sheriff shares update on flooding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain about flooding in the parish.

News

Cenla storm recovery efforts, resources

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB staff, Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
We are working to compile resources for you during this time of recovery and restoration.