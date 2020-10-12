Local fire district responded to 50 water rescue calls after Hurricane Delta

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A local fire district rushed into action during flash flooding from Hurricane Delta.

Rapides Parish Fire District No. 2 reports responding to 50 water rescue incidents after the hurricane pushed into Rapides Parish. Many were in the Isabella Drive area.

“The water rose really quickly. We got 15 inches in like two days," Stephan Garcia, training officer for Rapides Parish Fire District No. 2, said.

Being a firefighter is very personal for Garcia. He lost his sister in a fire and now works to protect other families.

Garcia says responding to water rescues is a different mental process than battling a blaze.

“You have to calm yourself down because you want to rush in...firefighters normally rush into house fires," he said. “We have to stop when we launch a boat.”

Hurricane Delta hit six weeks after Hurricane Laura, one of the most destructive hurricanes to hit Louisiana.

“Delta is by far the worst water-wise. Laura was the wind but this (Delta) was a lot of water really quickly,” he said.

Fire officials are shifting their focus to keeping people safe after the storm. Joseph Glorioso, Fire chief for District No. 2, wants drivers to be mindful of high water and crews working on recovery efforts.

“Drive slow, stay away from lines and tree limbs,” Glorioso said. "Just avoid it and let us do our job and everyone will be safe.”

