MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - Montgomery’s Matthew Carter’s scramble drill touchdown pass to J.T. Turner against Pine Prairie won this week’s Play of the Week.

Carter’s play won in the voting polls by a landslide, nabbing 490 votes. His play beat out Pineville’s Nate Dardar, who had 50 votes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.