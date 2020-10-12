Advertisement

Properties flooding from water overflow in Kincaid Lake

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Properties on Dixie Lane and in the Deerfield community in Alexandria have experienced flooding after Hurricane Delta from an overflow of water coming from Kincaid Lake.

The residents living in those areas said they did not start seeing signs of flooding until 24 hours after Hurricane Delta hit Central Louisiana. Some of the residents that have been living out there for more than 10 years said they have never experienced any flooding like that before in that area.

Larry Ficklin, a Dixie Lane resident, said, “I’ve been here 13 years and we’ve never seen anything like this. My house is sitting up at least three and a half feet above flood level, so I’m not really worried about the flooding inside my house but my man cave is ruined. I’ve lost couches and televisions. It’s not going down. Instead of going down, it’s rising and we need something.”

The wind has pushed the water further up the road which is affecting more properties. Dixie Lane is in District 2 and their city councilman, Gerber Porter, explained to the residents why there has been flooding in those areas that aren’t prone to flooding.

Porter said, “All of the water that was dumped in the higher elevated regions of the parish and some areas outside of the parish started flowing to the lower elevations. Kincaid Lake took the brunt of that and overflowed. That water went straight into Bayou Beth and a diversion canal and that’s what passes behind Dixie Lane.”

Porter added that Bayou Beth is still high and overflowing so he believes there is a blockage in the drains. He said that the Alexandria City Council is working together with the Rapides Parish Police Jury and the Red River Levee Board to dispatch boats and helicopters to find out where the blockages may be at.

Once the blockages are located, crews will then be sent out to remove anything that is stopping the water from receding.

