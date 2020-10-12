Advertisement

SportsNite crew talks about Michael Thomas not playing Monday night vs. Chargers

Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints' wide receiver Michael Thomas will not play in the game Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Thomas will not miss the game due to an injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Thomas had an altercation with a teammate at practice over the weekend. The Saints are disciplining him by sitting him for the game.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Thomas punched teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during practice.

Thomas was listed as questionable with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

