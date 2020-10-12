SportsNite crew talks about Michael Thomas not playing Monday night vs. Chargers

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints' wide receiver Michael Thomas will not play in the game Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Thomas will not miss the game due to an injury.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Thomas had an altercation with a teammate at practice over the weekend. The Saints are disciplining him by sitting him for the game.

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas had an altercation with a teammate at practice this weekend, per league sources. Saints now disciplining Thomas by sitting him Monday night, when he was being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Thomas punched teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during practice.

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas punched teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during a fight in practice, per sources. That’s why Thomas was ruled out for Monday’s game against the #Chargers for what the club is calling team discipline. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2020

Thomas was listed as questionable with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

