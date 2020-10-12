Salvation Army gives out free meals to the Flatwoods community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Salvation Army has all boots on the ground, ready to help our local communities following Hurricane Delta.

On Monday, the Salvation Army brought enough food to the Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department to feed a total of 250 people. Lunch was served from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., and included barbeque chicken, two vegetables, fruit cups and a cold drink for anyone who stopped by.

Major Tim Williford says the Salvation Army is now on standby, ready to help any community in need.

“One of the things that we’re hearing when we get on the state-wide calls is just the sheer exhaustion. We can only be out for 14 days as far as what our Salvation Army protocols go until we have to exchange crews. We ran through a lot of crews between Marco and Laura and Sally and so we just about ran through all the crews that we had in our four, five-state area and were pulling crews even from Florida for Delta. It can be very, very taxing on us.”

KALB also spoke to Chief Ed Jarzyna with the Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department. He says there are a couple of downed trees and minor flooding as a result of the most recent hurricane, but nothing like Laura.

If you or your community needs help, you can reach out to the Salvation Army directly at 318-442-0445.

