CommCare Corporation’s $30,000 donation supports CLTCC allied health program

Becky Gauthier, Vice President of Clinical Services for CommCare Management Corporation (center) presents CommCare Corporation’s $30,000 donation to CLTCC Dean of Allied Health Mignonne Ater and Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle.
Becky Gauthier, Vice President of Clinical Services for CommCare Management Corporation (center) presents CommCare Corporation’s $30,000 donation to CLTCC Dean of Allied Health Mignonne Ater and Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle.(CLTCC)
By CLTCC
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERRIDAY, La. (CLTCC) - Students studying in the Allied Health program at Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will have state-of-the-art educational software thanks to a generous $30,000 donation from CommCare Corporation.

“This donation will be used primarily to upgrade our computer labs and educational software college-wide in the Allied Health program,” said Mignonne Ater, Dean of Allied Health. “In addition, there is money set aside for two scholarships as well.”

Ater said computer software is used in a variety of ways, from providing virtual learning experiences to preparing for computer-based certification and licensure testing. “It is vital that these programs have state of the art technology and resources to ensure we are providing the highest quality educational training possible for our students.”

“As a non-profit, CommCare’s mission is to be an innovative leader in the development and delivery of quality health care services, and to be committed to a learning environment that develops dedicated caregivers,” explained Becky Gauthier, Vice President of Clinical Services for CommCare Management Corporation. “Investing in Central Louisiana Technical Community College’s infrastructure, an institution that educates and prepares the future caregivers in central Louisiana, will pay dividends in this community for decades to come. It truly is the gift that keeps giving in terms of quality health care for our community.”

“CommCare has been a long-standing supporter of CLTCC and we are very grateful for their continued support,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “We understand companies have to be very judicious in how they invest their funds. The best way we can show our appreciation is to graduate the most proficient, best-trained students we possibly can. This generous donation will allow us to continue to do that.”

