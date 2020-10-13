Coushatta Casino Resort reopens in aftermath of Hurricane Delta

Advertisement

Published: Oct. 13, 2020
The following information has been provided by Coushatta Casino Resort:

KINDER, La. (Coushatta Casino Resort) - Coushatta Casino Resort is reopening its doors at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Coushatta has been closed since Thursday, October 8, as a result of Hurricane Delta.

“We’re very pleased to reopen this quickly after the storm and allow our associates to return to work,” said Scott Sirois, General Manager. “This means we’re able to reunite our associates' families with their livelihoods. And it also means that we can offer our guests some well-deserved recreation and entertainment.”

Coushatta Casino Resort practices all safeguards recommended by the CDC and other authorities including social distancing, masks for all associates and guests, and the regular cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of all areas with disinfectant that kills the COVID-19 virus.

Coushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, LA on Highway 165 (I-10 exit 44), featuring over 2,000 slots and more than 65 table games, plus live poker, live bingo and off-track betting. Phone 800-584-7263 for more information or visit the website at ccrla.com

