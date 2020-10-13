Advertisement

DeQuincy cancels game with Leesville

Wampus Cats were scheduled to face the Tigers on Friday, October 16
KALB
KALB(KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The DeQuincy Tigers have canceled their game with the Leesville Wampus Cats that was scheduled for Friday, October 16.

Wampus Cat head coach Robbie Causey says that because of damage within the DeQuincy community, the Tigers decided to cancel.

Leesville is now actively looking for a new opponent.

