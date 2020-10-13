DeQuincy cancels game with Leesville

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The DeQuincy Tigers have canceled their game with the Leesville Wampus Cats that was scheduled for Friday, October 16.

Wampus Cat head coach Robbie Causey says that because of damage within the DeQuincy community, the Tigers decided to cancel.

Leesville is now actively looking for a new opponent.

